Nike Air Max 1 “Slate Blue” shoes: Price and more details explored 

The Oregon-based sportswear giant is getting ready to rock the Air Max Day celebrations with another fresh Nike Air Max 1 variant. The new shade is dubbed "Slate Blue." The White/State Blue-Black-Soft Gray color scheme covers the complete sneaker.

The brand-new Nike Air Max 1 "Slate Blue" shoes are expected to go on sale later this year. The Swoosh label and its SNKRS app will offer sneakers via physical and online retailers, as well as a few other exclusive Nike sites, despite the sneaker industry keeping the shoe's precise release date a closely guarded secret. They will be available for $160 a set in men's sizes.

Nike Air Max 1 shoes will arrive in “Slate Blue” makeup with black and white accents all over

A closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Instagram/@long7ze)

The Beaverton brand has implemented focused attention on Nike Air Max 1 and the accompanying 35th anniversary of the classic silhouette in the walk to The Swooshes' elusive Air Max Day. The Tinker Hatfield design currently positions its forthcoming PRM design with touches of "Slate Blue," from the impending inspired return of its "Shima Shima" pack to a nostalgic throwback to the style's originally expanded air bubble underfoot.

The well-known Nike Air Max 1 silhouette's beginnings and progression are described as follows by the footwear manufacturer:

“Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colourways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

Take a closer look at the tongue and lateral areas of the shoes (Image via Instagram/@long7ze)

The pair's pristine white mesh underlays and angular black accents fill the sock liner with comprehensive clad-sueded mudguards, inspired by the coastal background of the Pacific Northwest, presenting a monochrome introduction.

Hits of "Slate Blue" dominate the "Soft Gray" nubuck mid-foot overlay. Furthermore, an illuminated wave of red touches appears along the eyelets and the tongue tab.

The incredibly varied color and texture combination is enhanced on the back by the addition of Nike Air lettering on the heel counters in coordinating red tones.

The heel counters of the shoes are adorned with Nike Air branding accents (Image via Instagram/@long7ze)

Watch for the imminent release of the newest Nike Air Max 1 "Slate Blue" design. Interested individuals can register on the Swoosh brand's e-commerce website or install the SNKRS app to receive updates on the announced rollout and other planned releases.

The shoe company will sell the silhouette in multiple colorways in addition to the one stated above that has recently surfaced online. Iterations like “Tokyo 23,” “Unlock Your Space,” “Mica Green,” “Baltic Blue,” and more are being planned for the coming months. The shoes will be sold online and offline in stores of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other associated retail shops.

