Nike Air Max 1 “Tokyo 23” shoes: Price and more details explored 

In 2022, Nike continued to rule the world while celebrating the anniversaries of two of its best-selling products, Air Force 1 and Air Max 1. The 35th anniversary of the second of the two models was recently celebrated. Nike gives a sneak peek into its line by launching new hues and patterns that will be popular well beyond 2023.

We have already seen a few pretty intriguing 2023 Air Max 1s, despite the fact that the year has just begun. According to early reports, Swoosh is working on the Air Max 1 "Tokyo 23" variant. The entire shoe is wrapped up in a Midnight Navy/Varsity Maize/Natural color scheme.

The Nike Air Max 1 "Tokyo 23" shoes are expected to go on sale later this year. Despite the sneaker business keeping the shoes' actual release date a secret, the Swoosh label and its SNKRS app will sell them through physical and online stores, as well as a few more exclusive Nike sites. Customers will be able to buy them for the price of $160 per pair, with options for men's sizing.

Nike Air Max 1 “Tokyo 23” variant will arrive dressed in midnight navy and yellow overlays

While Nike's reputed Air Max Day is expected to bring back the original huge bubble of Air Max 1, the Beaverton company is also getting the legendary Tinker Hatfield model in a variety of preparatory versions. Recently, a textile ode to Tokyo, Japan, revealed a premium-infused concept.

Since 2003, Japan's well-known "Shima Shima" pack has contributed significantly to the creation of a series of tributes to the lifestyle and streetwear culture of the nation's most populous city. The eastern island metropolis is throwing the silhouette through the proverbial knife with a reptile twist, following the imminent resurrection of the AM1 "Shima Shima" edition.

The following description of the origins and development of the renowned Air Max 1 silhouette is provided by the sneaker manufacturer:

“Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colourways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

The deeper ornamentation settles across the buttery leather foundation coating in unison with its nylon tongue structure as well as embroidered forefoot swoosh, paying homage to Michigan's distinctive navy blue and maize colors. Strikingly, the bright yellow leather reinforcements get a snakeskin feel, whereas the Swooshes get more realistic-looking coloring for their scales.

The eye-catching two-toned combination is completed with cautionary yellow colors engulfing the leather sock liner and tread underfoot, and is complemented by a neutral cream sole unit.

Be on the lookout for the upcoming launch of the most recent Nike Air Max 1 "Tokyo 23" model. To receive more information on the stated rollout as well as other upcoming releases, interested parties can sign up on the Swoosh label's e-commerce webpage or download the SNKRS app.

