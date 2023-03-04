Nike Air Trainer 1 White Black shoes: Price and more details explored 

In 2022, Nike Air Trainer 1 will mark its 35th birthday. It has been a huge hit. The Tinker Hatfield-designed silhouette is here to stay thanks to the original models and fresh colorways, including Travis Scott collaborations. After the release of the "White University Blue" pair in November last year, we can anticipate more Trainer 1 hues from the shoe label well into 2023.

The new Nike Air Trainer 1 "White Black" model is anticipated to go on sale in the coming weeks of 2023. It will be sold both online and offline at Nike and a few other Nike retailers.

Fans and sneaker enthusiasts will have to wait for the official release date, which the Swoosh label is keeping a secret. The suggested retail price for these two-toned sneakers is $125 per pair.

Nike Air Trainer 1 shoes are dressed in the classic white and black ensemble and velcro straps

A detailed view of the Air Trainer 1 White Black colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The swoosh label has added several footwear styles back into its rotation for 2022, including the Air Ship and the Air Kukini. This includes the Nike Air Trainer 1. Travis Scott contributed to many releases, GRs, and joint makeovers of the silhouette this year.

After the introduction of its Valentine's Day-themed silhouette in February this year, Nike has now launched the White/Black iteration of Air Trainer 1, ensuring the shoe's prominence in 2023.

According to Nike's official website, Air Trainer 1's design was inspired by:

“Inspired by countless visits to a sneaker-laden gym, Tinker Hatfield set out to create footwear designed to perform on court and in the gym. The Nike Air Trainer 1, aptly named due to its encapsulated Nike Air technology, was the fruit of his labor.”

Take a closer look at the perforated toe tops and velcro straps (Image via Nike)

The brand further added:

“Outfitted with a higher cut and lateral outrigger for improved stability and support, the Nike Air Trainer 1 also featured a foot-securing strap for increased forefoot lock down. Another big consideration was heel lift.”

For the summer of 2023, there will be a brand new Nike Air Trainer 1 "White Black" model. The top is made of white tumbled leather with black accents.

The matching velcro straps are added to the clean white toe caps. These closure straps are adorned with traditional Nike lettering in black that is situated directly above the tongue flaps. The heel counters, which are made of white leather components, also have additional markings. The words "Nike Air" are inscribed in black on the back soles.

A look at the heel counters of the shoes (Image via Nike)

Rounding out the sneakers is a white midsole perfectly combined with a solid black rubber outer sole unit to offer this stylish pair of trainers a finished appearance.

Later this year, the brand-new "White Black" colorway of Nike Air Trainer 1 will be available. If you want to make sure you don't miss the chance to get these shoes, sign up on Swoosh's official website or install the SNKRS app for regular updates.

