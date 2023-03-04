Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 “White Black Ice Blue Lime Green” shoes: Everything we know so far 

With the debut of the Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 in 2023 in a “White Black Ice Blue Lime Green” hue, the company intends to expand on the popularity of the Nike Air Zoom GT Cut, one of the most well-liked hoop performance shoes it has ever made.

The "White Black Ice Blue Lime Green" colorway of the Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 silhouette will be made available sometime in the summer of 2023. The sportswear giant is presently keeping the prices and the scheduled rollout a secret. Both selected retail locations and Nike's online shop are available to readers who want to purchase them.

Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 shoes will arrive with white base featuring striking ice blue accents all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Instagram/@long7ze)

The Greater Than (G.T.) Series made its debut in 2021 as Nike Basketball's newest arena for innovation. The goal was to create the most technologically advanced shoe on the market while designing for the future generation of athletes.

Following its debut silhouette, the company introduced an upgraded version of the Cut series in 2022, fresh iterations of which are being prepared for 2023.

Even though spring has just just arrived, the sneaker scene has already received a number of beautiful Air Zoom GT Cut 2s. It appears that the shoe label will be adding yet another key shade to the mix with the upcoming Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 "White Black Ice Blue Lime Green," joining the already popular "Pearl Pink" and "March Madness."

If you don't already own this version, you may reconsider after viewing this. The company’s newsroom underlined the idea behind the design of the shoe as:

“The redesigned Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2 is created for players who create and close space in an instant to keep defenders off balance.”

Nike further shed light on the advanced features of the second version of the G.T. line, saying:

“Key to the shoe is an all-new, advanced traction design. It features a rubber compound arranged in an intense wiper-blade pattern with deep tread grooves. When the player applies force with each step, the grooves separate and then snap back upon release, helping the player dig into the court to cut with quickness. A second zone of nubbed traction is spread up the forefoot.”

Take a closer look at the heel counters of these shoes (Image via Instagram/@long7ze)

Unlike previous GT Cut 2s, this one comes in a clean white mesh construction and replaces the customary 3D Swoosh with a printed-on one for a more seamless appearance. The soft suede tongue is decorated with an ice blue paint job, and the lime green sockliner as well as heel counter provide even more contrast.

These features are sure to draw attention wherever you go. Your attention now shifts to the midsole, which features Air Zoom Strobel for more comfort and padding with each step. Moreover, it has a Smear Traction 1.0 outer sole unit for unrivaled traction.

Watch for the forthcoming "White Black Ice Blue Lime Green" Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2 sneakers, which are scheduled to launch in the next few weeks. For timely alerts on this launch, register on Swoosh's official website or the SNRKS app.

Poll : 0 votes