Luka Doncic x Jordan Luka 1 Next Nature shoes: Price and more details explored 

Jordan Brand, the most well-known Nike sublabel, is preparing to introduce a new colorblocking for its innovative Jordan Luka 1 design. The Jordan Brand and Luka Doncic partnership, which has been in the news since 2022, will again be the footwear market topic in 2023, thanks to the new Next Nature version.

The brand-new Jordan Luka 1 is anticipated to go on sale in the coming days of 2023. Nike and a handful of its associated retail partners will sell these footwear models online and in actual storefronts. Men's sizes will be available, and each pair of these shoes will retail for $110 at retail stores.

Luka Doncic x Jordan Luka 1 Next Nature sneakers will be dressed in gray, blue, and orange.

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Luka 1 shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The bond between Jordan Brand and Mavericks player Luka Doncic has astounded the sneaker community since the release of the Jordan Luka 1 model earlier this year. In 2022, the highly sought-after team already made numerous new hues of Luka's debut signature sneakers, including "Bred," "Reverse Ocra," "Year of the Rabbit," and others. For 2023, the duo seems to have greater plans for the silhouette.

Slovenia, the birthplace of basketball star Luka Doncic, is recognized as one of the world's greenest nations. Thus, it makes sense that Jordan Luka 1, the athlete's signature shoe, will follow suit with the nation. The model achieved that in October 2022, launching its first product under the Next Nature brand. Starting with this gray, blue, and orange color scheme, it appears like even more repurposed pairs will be available in 2023.

Take a closer look at the toe tops (Image via Nike)

According to the company's website, the following are said to have impacted the player's first signature sneaker design:

“The Luka 1 is designed for the deceptive, off-speed play of Luka Dončić, featuring a new IsoPlate system with full-length Formula 23 performance foam in the midsole. The shoe follows a long line of innovative Jordan Brand performance systems, like the Flight Plate in the Air Jordan XXVIII and the Eclipse Plate debuted in the Air Jordan XXXIV.”

The Jordan Luka 1 Next Nature would be an homage to the Dallas Mavericks if not for the warm tones that emerge on the pull tabs and the outsole. The pair features various tones of light gray throughout its uppers and midsoles, almost mimicking the team's distinctive hues. The blues then complete the combo thanks to Luka branding and numerous accents nearby.

Here's a closer look at the heels (Image via Nike)

Nike's blog emphasized the revolutionary IsoPlate foot structure incorporated into the design of the Luka 1 shoes:

“The IsoPlate foot frame wraps up the lateral forefoot to keep players contained over the footbed, helping secure the foot when going from front to back. The Formula 23 foam provides a lightweight, responsive ride and helps propel the player during side-to-side movement—think a step-back, a Euro step, a crossover or even a defensive slide.”

Watch for the Jordan Luka 1 Next Nature edition, which will be available in 2023. Basketball fans and Swoosh supporters are urged to register on the business's website to receive timely notifications when these new shoes arrive.

