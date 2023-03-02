Nike Dunk Low “Multi-Color” shoes: Price and more details explored 

For the past few years, the Nike Dunk Low has commanded the global footwear industry. It was a straight-to-outlet style in 2016, but thanks to the "Panda" Dunks rule brought on by the frequent restocks on the Nike rollout plan, it became a very popular mainstream footwear.

The brand-new Nike Dunk Low "Multicolor" variant this year will go on sale in the coming weeks. Several other certified retail outlets, both online and offline, as well as the Nike SNRKS app and other platforms, offer the pair for purchase. A pair of these shoes will be sold for a fixed price of $110.

Nike Dunk Low “Multi-Color” shoes will be offered in women’s sizes

Here's a detailed view of the upcoming women's sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike intends to maintain its market dominance in 2023 with a number of noteworthy and well-known style releases, including the Air Force 1 and Air Max 1. The shoe firm will continue to give the Dunk silhouette top priority in order to maintain its position as the industry leader in 2023.

The Dunk silhouette will continue to be promoted in stores, especially during the first half of 2023, as per current plans from the swoosh label. Nike has already made known a large number of 2023 catalog recruits, including "Pink Paisley," "Joker," "Zoom Vomero 5," and countless others.

Over the past year, the Nike Dunk Low has been more reasonably priced, making room for creative styles like the just-released "Multicolor" variant.

If you're looking for a basketball sneaker that will undoubtedly confuse your opponents, the new Nike Dunk Low "Multi-Color" may be exactly what you're looking for. We've never seen a color scheme quite like this one before, making it one of the newest colorblockings to hit the '80s design.

The following is how the Swoosh label describes the origins and evolution of their renowned Dunk Low style:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

The description further mentions:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Take another look at the arriving shoes (Image via Instagram/@gc911

This Dunk Low is a stunning multi-colored beauty with an all-leather design that feels supple and silky to the touch. Pink, magenta, navy, blue, and green appear throughout, working on top of a rich yellow background.

This vibrant pattern continues towards the "Nike" branding across the whole heel. All of this rests on top of a simple midsole that has been designed for all-day comfort, with a clean white Swoosh shooting across the laterals and medials.

While the Beaverton-based company might have stopped there, they decided to add a single line of pink needlework around the sole unit and a matching rubber outer sole unit to complete the palette.

In the upcoming weeks, keep an eye out for the brand-new Nike Dunk Low "Multi-color" colorway. To remain up to date on the renowned design, prospective customers can access the SNKRS app or join the official Swoosh web page. Watch out for further intriguing silhouettes from the shoe brand.

