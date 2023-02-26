Nike Air Force 1 Low Timeless “Game Royal” shoes: Price and more details explored 

The Nike Air Force 1 Low shoe will soon be available in yet another updated design. The pair are decorated with the hues Summit White/Game Royal-Neutral Gray-Coconut Milk-Black.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Timeless "Game Royal" will be available, as you might have guessed, somewhere around Air Max Day in March 2023. They are scheduled to release in men's sizes and will cost $130 at Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few online and physical retailers.

Nike Air Force 1 Low Timeless “Game Royal” shoes are highlighted with White and Neutral Gray accents

A detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Force 1 layout was first revealed in 1982 by Bruce Kilgore, a versed designer for the swoosh company. Some well-known GRs and organizations have adopted the shoe model, especially in the previous year.

Together with Louis Vuitton, Premium Goods, Billie Eilish, and other creatives, the sneaker company richly marked its 40th anniversary. Streetwear enthusiasts have come to rely on the shoe as a critical component of their wardrobe because of the silhouette's well-known sharp and sleek features.

The product description for hoops and lifestyle wear can be found on the swoosh brand's website as follows:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond."

The description continues as:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied

Nike observes "Air Max Day" every year to honor the illustrious Air Max 1. It serves as a launchpad for some of the Beaverton label's most cutting-edge Air Max-related developments, making it one of the most exciting occasions on every sneakerhead's calendar.

As we get our first glimpse at the Nike Air Force 1 Low Timeless "Game Royal," it appears like we'll be receiving more than we asked for, even though we already know that a few unique hues are in the works.

Take a closer look at the heel counters of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

The majority of people would probably think that this is just another colorway of the Air Force 1 Low, but Swoosh fans will immediately recognize that the Air Max 1 Anniversary from 2017 served as the original inspiration. Similar to the first AM1, the toes, heels, and swoosh are covered in Game Royal suede, while the lacing is controlled by Neutral Gray leather.

All of these materials are applied on top of a clean summit white mesh upper. Other patterns on the insole pay homage to the shoe's vintage design, while the iconic Air Force 1 insignia on the tongue tag appears to be fading.

Watch out for the forthcoming Nike Air Force 1 Timeless "Game Royal" edition to be released this summer. Customers and sellers who are interested in receiving timely updates about the launch specifics and other information should consider registering on the brand's website or the SNRKS app.

