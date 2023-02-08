Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 “White” shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored 

The Lovely singer and highly sought-after Nike collaborator Billie Eilish again joined forces with the shoe company for another fresh take on the Nike Air Force 1 Low silhouette. The dynamic duo opted for a classic white ensemble for the latest makeover.

On March 23, 2023, Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Low White is anticipated to go on sale at a few Nike Sportswear outlets, both online and offline. These highly coveted sneakers will be offered with a retail price tag of $130 for a pair. Fans can easily buy the new colorway in women’s sizes.

Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 will arrive in a “White” colorway with patchy overlays

Take another look at the arriving collab shoes (Image via Sole Retriever)

Nike has made it clear that as part of the company's "Future 50 For Her" initiative, we can expect to see more female designers, partners, and special launches for women. This applies to both Jordan Brand and Nike Sportswear, as we've seen pop icon Billie Eilish update vintage Nike designs like the Air Force 1 in high-top and low-top styles with her avant-garde flair.

Since 2021, Billie Eilish, a Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter, has constantly been working with the shoe company. Together, they have reimagined silhouettes like Air Jordan 1 KO and Air Jordan 15 in recent years. After that, the well-known pair debuted their five-strap exclusive Air Force 1 High "Mushroom" and "Sequoia" hues earlier in 2022.

To date, the Bad Guy sensation has given the instantly recognizable Bruce Kilgore-designed Nike Air Force 1 Low tonal "Sequoia" and "Mushroom" colorways that continue the earth tone trend. Her most recent release, however, will receive an ultra-clean "White" revamp. The popular sneaker media outlet Sole Retriever recently shared the expected release's early look.

The product description for the hoops and lifestyle wear can be found on the swoosh brand's website as follows:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond."

The description continues as,

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The Nike Air Force 1's DNA is still present despite the DIY/patchwork style, with stitching designating numerous canvas panels. Eyestays, Swoosh, and heel inserts are a few of the leather patches that randomly appear throughout this layout.

The insole and packaging have co-branded emblems, while the lace dubrae sports Billie Eilish's "Blohsh" insignia, a gender-neutral stick figure angled sideways. The design is finished with an AF1 sole unit that is entirely white.

Set your reminders for the all-new Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Low “White” colorway that will supposedly arrive next month. Billie’s fans and other potential buyers can easily sign up on the Swoosh’s official website or get the SNRKS app for quick notifications as soon as the shoe arrives for purchase.

