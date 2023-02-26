Nike Dunk Low Timeless “Zoom Vomero 5” shoes: Price and more details explored 

The Nike Dunk Low has dominated the footwear industry over the past few years. Despite the brand releasing numerous pairs, colorways like the upcoming Nike Dunk Low Timeless "Zoom Vomero 5" will fuel the sneaker market. The new variant is entirely wrapped in a Pure Platinum/White-Volt-Teal color palette.

In the coming weeks of 2023, the brand-new Nike Dunk Low Timeless "Zoom Vomero 5" version will be available for purchase. They seem to be purchasable through the Nike SNRKS app and a select group of other certified retail stores, both online and off. It will cost you $120 for each pair. Calendars for sneakerheads must be marked.

The swoosh label has already disclosed several 2023 roster additions, including "Pink Paisley," "Black Suede," "Just Do It," and many others. These releases will keep sneaker enthusiasts excited and looking forward to what Nike has in store.

Nike Dunk Low Timeless “Zoom Vomero 5” shoes will be dressed in Pure Platinum and Teal overlays.

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Dunk Low Zoom Vomero 5 shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

During the past few years, Nike has produced Dunk Low in various hues. Some have introduced fresh interpretations or revamps of the Peter Moore-designed silhouette, and others have used traditional combinations of collegiate-like colors and patterns. Nike is giving the Nike Dunk Low in the forthcoming "Timeless" hue a new makeover using features from the freshly resurrected Nike Zoom Vomero 5.

The Swoosh describes the genesis and development of its fabled Dunk Low silhouette as follows:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

Take a closer look at the glow-in-the-dark accents of the shoe (Image via Nike)

The description further mentions,

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The Dunk Low maintains its basic design but switches out the typical suede/leather foundation in favor of gray mesh, adopting the material composition one would find on a pair of Zoom Vomero 5. Gray leather reinforcements can be seen all over the top, and the mudguard and heel both have a curving TPU film that resembles the characteristics of the 2010s runner it is based on.

A volt green nylon strip runs the length of the tongue's spine and has 3M features in the center. It stops below the tongue tag, with a limited Vomero 5 mixed with a classic Dunk Low "Nike" logo.

Here's a closer look at the heel counters of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

The TPU cage from the Vomero 5 is right below the gray Swoosh, one of the unique elements found towards the midfoot.

The shoe is finished with a white Dunk midsole and a blue rubber outsole, with crisp white hits on the heel tab and sockliner complemented with blue labeling elements and volt green insoles, respectively.

Watch out for the forthcoming Nike Dunk Low Timeless "Zoom Vomero 5" release, which is anticipated in the weeks ahead. For constant updates on the colorway, interested parties can access the SNKRS app or register on the official Swoosh website.

