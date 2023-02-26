Nike Air Flight Huarache “OG” shoes: Price and more details explored 

The most recent member of Nike's 2023 roster, which practically daily teases the debut of new shoes, is the newly created Nike Air Flight Huarache OG variant.

The Nike Air Flight Huarache OG Colorway will go on sale in the summer of 2023 via Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few special local and international online as well as physical retailers. The men's size product has a suggested retail price of $125.

Nike Air Flight Huarache “OG” variant is covered in Varsity Purple and White makeup

A detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Flight Huarache shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The unique and striking design was created to dominate footraces and has been a consistent pillar in the Nike lineup, redefining its origins in pounding pavement to become a favorite among enthusiasts and casual sneaker lovers.

Tinker Hatfield, the company's vice president of design and special processes, set out to develop the shoe with a focus on "drawing to the core essentials" in mind. Instead of emphasizing the Swoosh emblems, he imagined a light, almost simplistic look that would accentuate the technology.

The Swoosh label even admitted that the Air Huarache garnered a range of reactions following its 1991 launch. When it came to consumer reactions, the innovative shape, which was esthetically distinct from any other sneaker Nike had made up to that point, was the crucial element.

While there are varying views on whether the recognizable Swoosh emblem should remain, there is no disputing its efficacy and comfort.

The Nike Air Flight Huarache, created by Basketball Hall of Famers Tinker Hatfield and Eric Avar, debuted in 1992, one year after the Air Huarache Runner. The University of Michigan's Fab Five, including Chris Webber, donned it while on the court during their legendary rookie season run.

A decade later, Kobe Bryant, who also received a couple of player-exclusive hues, popularized it once more. The Nike Air Flight Huarache has seen multiple re-releases thirty years after its first release, with the next one scheduled for summer 2023.

The classic white, varsity purple, and royal blue, with a menta hue, serve as the starting point for what may be the revival of the traditional basketball silhouette. The pair, who stayed loyal to the original, had a white-based leather top.

Take a closer look at the heel counters of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

The translucent portion of the plastic heel and the markings on the insoles are both purple, adding to the royal blue and purple color scheme of the neoprene bootie.

The tongue tag has the iconic Huarache emblem, while the nubuck cut-out collar and the plastic heel cage add black accents. The finishing touches include air padding contained within the white sole.

Watch for a brand new Nike Air Flight Huarache OG variation that will be released soon this year. If you're certain you'll want to purchase these sneakers, sign up for updates on the release dates and other information from Nike's official website.

