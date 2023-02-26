Nike Air Force 1 High “Classic” shoes: Price and more details explored 

Hip-hop is hard to comprehend without Nike Air Force 1. With unique design and marketing activities, Nike has acknowledged the musical genre and subculture over the years.

The "50 Years of Hip-Hop" collection was recently unveiled by the Swoosh label. The celebratory lineup also introduced its Air Force 1 Low, Dunk High, and Blazer Mid variants. The sneakers are covered in a color combination of White/Smoke Gray-Beach.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Classics" model is expected to be released in the summer of 2023. Sneakerheads wouldn't want to miss out on this opportunity given that the sneakers are anticipated to cost $135, as per Sole Retriever. Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other exclusive selling partners will sell them both online and offline. These are available for order in men's sizing.

Nike Air Force 1 High “Classic” shoes are celebrating 50 years of Hip-hop

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 High hip-hop special variant (Image via SoleRetriever)

Due to its long and rich history plus connections to significant moments in pop culture, the Beaverton-based activewear business Nike regularly celebrates anniversaries with thematic offerings. 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of Nike; 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop, which is commonly regarded as having originated during DJ Kool Herc's late-night party in the Bronx.

The Nike Air Force 1 High "Classic" is taking part in the celebration by wearing a variety of sneakers to honor the occasion. The Nike web store has the following product details for the shoe:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It further states:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The footwear offers a mix of smooth as well as tumbled leather on the top and additional details, like a golden microphone ornament to nod to the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop. It comes in a simple black, white, cement gray, and coconut milk color palette.

Black tumbled leather is used on the toe box, quarter panel, and eyestays. The mudguard as well as heel are accented with speckled black/white sleek leather.

Take a closer look at the hangtags of the shoes (Image via Instagram/@prvt.selection)

The white swoosh running along the mid-foot stands in strong contrast to each of these panels. As of this writing, we don't have a clear picture of the tongue or the insole, but you can anticipate comparable design elements to the Nike Dunk High Classic "Gray Black," which also honors the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

The design is finished with a black rubber outer sole unit combined with a coconut milk AF1 midsole underneath the foot.

Wait for the next Nike Air Force 1 High "50 years of Hip-Hop" colorway to debut later this year. Customers and retailers who would like prompt updates on the release news as well as additional details may download the SNRKS app or visit the label's website and subscribe.

