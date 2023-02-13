Nike, the Oregon-based athleisure and footwear genius, maintained its number-one position throughout 2022, as it launched a myriad of makeovers upon its classic silhouettes, including Cortez, which celebrated its 50th anniversary, Air Force 1, which celebrated its 40th anniversary, and the Air Max 1, which celebrated its 35th anniversary.

The label is now planning to retain its position this year by releasing multiple makeovers, especially of its Dunks; it will reportedly keep the first half of 2023 Dunk-centric, already having revealed a slew of makeovers upon it. The latest to appear over Dunk High is "Classics," which comes clad in black and gray hues.

An official release date for the Dunk High "Classic - Black and Gray" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label as of yet, however, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers sometime soon.

The upcoming Nike Dunk High "Classics - Black and Grey" sneakers celebrate hip-hop culture (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Dunk sneaker model was debuted by the swoosh label as a basketball shoe back in 1985; it is a brainchild of the iconic and legendary veteran Peter Moore. The sneaker model was quick to rise to popularity as many fans looked forward to the potential of sneakers being clad in multiple color blocking schemes.

The same has been the reason why even after almost four decades, the sneaker silhouette continues to take over new makeovers and looks. The Dunk further attracted sneakerheads as the model was given a spin by many collaborators. The official swoosh label site describes the silhouette and its relevance in the current sneaker sphere as:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways."

tensolesdown @tensolesdown Nike Continues To Celebrate Hip-Hop With Black And Grey Dunk High Classics: The #NikeDunk High Classics initiative… Follow @tensolesdown Nike Continues To Celebrate Hip-Hop With Black And Grey Dunk High Classics: The #NikeDunk High Classics initiative… Follow @tensolesdown https://t.co/RFlqHoLruv

The sneaker model further gained the attention of many sub-labels of the swoosh label, including lifestyle and skateboarding. The model was then given multiple iterations from different labels which included -- High-top, Low-top, Mid-top, SB, Remastered, and more. The former of which is now receiving a "Classics" makeover with black and gray color-blocking scheme.

The "Classics" makeover is continuing the Air Force 1 "Bronx Origins" culture, celebrating hip-hop culture's 50th anniversary and its relevance in the sneaker industry.

Franklin Williams Jr @PosterBoi #HipHop #Kicks #50Years Celebrate Hip-Hop culture with Nike's new Dunk High Classics! The special label at the tongue and stamp on the sockliner pay tribute to 50 years of the genre. #Nike Celebrate Hip-Hop culture with Nike's new Dunk High Classics! The special label at the tongue and stamp on the sockliner pay tribute to 50 years of the genre. #Nike #HipHop #Kicks #50Years

A nod to the culture is added atop the tongue tags with "50 years of hip-hop" and "Nike" lettering. The program's name is further stamped upon the sockliners. The upper part of the shoe comes constructed out of leather material with gray hue making up the base and underlays.

The gray base contrasts with the black leather overlays placed upon the mudguards, lacing system, and ankle collars. A spray-painted version of both is added upon the swoosh logos, which further promotes the hip-hop culture. The look is finished off with aged midsoles and black rubber outsoles.

The pair is expected to release in 2023 via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers at a price of $125.

