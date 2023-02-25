Nike Air Force 1 Low “.SWOOSH” shoes: Everything we know so far 

The Nike Air Force 1 design was first introduced in 1982 by Bruce Kilgore, a veteran designer for the swoosh company. Several redesigns and color schemes have been introduced over the years. The shoe model has been adopted by a number of notable GRs and businesses, especially in recent times.

Together with Louis Vuitton, Billie Eilish, and other artists, the sneaker company lavishly celebrated its 40th anniversary. Streetwear enthusiasts have come to rely on the shoe as a critical component of their wardrobe because of the silhouette's sharp and clean qualities. In the latest addition to its catalog, the brand will offer the “.SWOOSH” edition of its Nike Air Force 1 Low silhouette.

Although the brand is keeping most of the launch information under wraps, the Nike Air Force 1 Low ".SWOOSH" Colorway is anticipated to be released in the coming weeks of 2023. These sneakers will be offered by Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few exclusive online and offline stores.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “.SWOOSH” variant features black and white hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Force 1 Low colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The majority of the top corporations in the world, including Nike, have forayed into the Web3 and NFT arena with projects like the more competitively priced ".SWOOSH" and the ultra-premium RTFKT collection.

The label has so far provided customers with a tournament-style bracket to choose the greatest AF1 Low and a design competition to award selected members with their very own official Nike collaboration. The Nike Air Force 1 Low ".SWOOSH" has now been officially unveiled, maintaining the iconic Bruce Kilgore-designed silhouette.

The silhouette adopts a two-tone configuration with tonalities of white and black. The mudguard as well as the toe box are covered in premium leather with a polished look, while the remaining portion of the upper overlays and underlays are created with black tumbled leather.

Additionally, the mudguard and tongue tag feature ".SWOOSH" branding details, including a miniature embroidered swoosh with a dot in a majestic finish.

The branding is also present on the metallic silver lace dubrae. Another is surrounded by the words "This is not a JPEG" on the heel counter. While the Nike Air pattern on the heel has changed, it still maintains the royal blue color scheme used in the ".SWOOSH" logo and other branding elements.

Take a closer look at the heel areas of these shoes (Image via Nike)

The e-commerce site of the Swoosh brand introduced the shoe:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It further stated:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture and releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The Nike Air Force 1 Low ".SWOOSH" variant will be released later this year. Customers and retailers who are interested in receiving timely updates about the launch information and other news can download the SNRKS app or register on the label's website.

