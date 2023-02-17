Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Gigi” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

Oregon-based sportswear label Nike is making preparations for the release of another shoe from Kobe Bryant’s extensive shoe line, the Nike Kobe 4 Protro. The “Gigi” variant of the silhouette is planned for release in the next few months. The entire shoe will be wrapped up in a White/White-Black-Metallic Gold-Bright Emerald color palette.

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Gigi” variant is scheduled for release on May 1, 2023. They'll be available at Nike, on the SNKRS app, at Mambacita Sports, and at a few other stores. The retail price of these sneakers is anticipated to be $180 for each pair. These shoes will be available in men's sizes.

Bright Emerald and Metallic Gold accents will be found throughout the Nike Kobe 4 Protro shoes

Take a closer look at the upcoming Kobe 4 Protro Gigi variant (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

More than three years have passed since the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi. Despite their passing, neither has been forgotten. Instead, Nike has been attempting to launch a number of the Lakers legend's most significant signatures in order to immortalize their memory through products.

Everyone was ecstatic when it was revealed that Vanessa Bryant had reconnected with Nike in March 2022. Both agreed that Kobe's line with Nike would carry on, beginning with the retail release of the Kobe 6 Protro "Mambacita" on May 1, 2022. Now there is speculation about the Kobe 8 coming back, alongside the Kobe 4.

Take a closer look at the heel counters of the arriving sneakers (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

The most well-known sneaker in the Nike Kobe lineup, the Zoom Kobe 4, made its debut in 2008. They were the first Kobe sneakers to be released with a low-top design. For the uninitiated, these shoes were designed by Tom Luedecke and Eric Avar. They were initially retroed in 2014 as part of the Kobe Prelude Collection.

Currently, the Swoosh is preparing a new “Gigi” edition of the Nike Kobe 4 Protro silhouette to commemorate Gigi’s birthday.

The silhouette incorporates accent touches of black, gray, and gold across its design, along with a nearly all-white upper. Unlike other Kobe 4 offerings, the top is made entirely of mesh, with weather touching down on the toe as well as an open mesh pattern along the tongue. The Kobe emblem on the tongue is wrapped in gold, and black laces clash with the bright whites around it.

Here's the on-foot images of the highly coveted shoe (Image via Instagram/@knowingkicks)

The stitched Swoosh emblem also develops a dark shade as it moves towards the mid-foot, matching the checkerboard design on the TPU heel counter that is located close by. In addition to the "Gigi" inscription in black on the heel tab, this panel also features Kobe's signature on the lateral side.

The two-tone white and black midsole plus the black rubber outer sole unit completes the look.

The Nike Kobe 4 “Gigi” shoes will be launched on May 1, 2023. Those interested in copping these low-tops can sign up on the brand’s website or download the SNKRS app to receive regular updates on their arrival.

