Nike ACG Watercat+ “Black/Orange” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

With new color variants of its ACG Watercat+ silhouette, Nike is revamping the ACG line. Recently, a "Black/Orange" version of these sneakers surfaced online.

The Nike ACG Watercat+ "Black/Orange" model is also slated to appear in the upcoming weeks of 2023, joining the "Black" variant that the label unveiled at the end of the last year. It is anticipated to be available at Nike, the SNKRS app, and other physical and online retailers.

These exhilarating designs will be available for purchase in men's sizes. The retail cost of these shoes is expected to be $125.

Nike ACG Watercat+ "Black/Orange" shoes will be detailed with Summit White accents

While it can seem that the current shoe industry engages in a high amount of marketing, Nike has been supporting sustainability through several recycling efforts since the early 1990s.

In recent years, the sustainability of sneakers—a sector plagued by waste and overproduction—has received increased attention, spurring the top brands to make a determined effort to lessen their environmental impact.

Before Space Hippie, Nike Grind, and Next Nature, Nike led this movement with ACG, launching a slew of environmentally friendly products under the "Considered" banner. One of the line-numerous up's breakthroughs was the Watercat, and now, many years after its introduction, the model is being revised for 2023.

Sneakerheads may remember the Nike Considered line most because it was introduced in 2005 and centered on sustainability by using meaningful made-from-nothing designs.

Based on the idea, Nike's All Conditions Gear (ACG) division originally unveiled the Watercat in 2006. This form has an extra-grippy midsole known as Sticky Rubber and was intended for all water-related adventures.

The highly sought-after Nike ACG collection is highlighted on the Swoosh's official website as,

“Ready to conquer or escape the urban landscape, Nike All Conditions Gear outfits you in modern wear that tackles the elements. Wind- and waterproof fabrics and breathable technologies keep you covered while next-level design equips you with versatile storage and style options.”

The Watercat wasn't always the most visually pleasing design, and even among outdoor adventurers, it quickly developed a reputation as one of the wildest shoes money could get. With the Nike ACG Watercat+ "Black/Orange," the Beaverton-based sportswear firm is willing to try something new. For the unfamiliar, the ACG Watercat shoe officially made its debut in 1997.

The advanced Nike ACG Watercat+ was unveiled in a "Court Purple" hue, but a Black/Orange version is also promised. Contrary to its sibling, this pair has a two-toned woven top that alternately weaves the aforementioned color schemes around the shoe.

The midsole contrasts with the white side panels, while other features, like the rubber trim on the lace toggle, are finished in complementary colors.

If you're planning an adventurous vacation, keep an eye out for these "Black/Orange" Nike ACG Watercat+ sneakers.

