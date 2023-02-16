Nike ACG Watercat+ “Court Purple” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Nike is focusing on its ACG line with new colorways of its ACG Watercat+ silhouette. These shoes recently appeared on the internet in a "Court Purple" makeup.

Along with the "Black" variant that the shoe company debuted at the end of the previous year, the Nike ACG Watercat+ "Court Purple" variant is also scheduled for launch in the next few weeks of 2023. It is expected to be released at Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few more online and physical stores.

Fans will be able to buy these offbeat designs in men's sizes. These shoes are set to arrive with a retail price tag of $125 for a pair.

Nike ACG Watercat+ "Court Purple" shoes will be detailed with Summit White and Black hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming ACG Watercat+ shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Although it could appear that the modern footwear industry has a heady level of marketing, Nike has been promoting sustainability since the early 1990s through several recycling initiatives.

The Nike Considered line, which debuted in 2005 and focused on sustainability with its principles of purposeful made-from-nothing design, is arguably what sneakerheads most quickly recall.

The Watercat was first presented by Nike's All Conditions Gear (ACG) division in 2006. This shape was designed for all kinds of water-related escapades as well as featured an extra-grippy midsole known as Sticky Rubber.

Take a closer look at the tongue areas of the shoes (Image via Nike)

The Watercat hasn't always been the most aesthetically pleasing model, and it rapidly gained a reputation among outdoor adventurers as one of the weirdest shoes money could buy. With that said, the Beaverton-based sportswear company is prepared to try something different with the Nike ACG Watercat+ "Court Purple." The ACG Watercat shoe was first released in 1997.

The Swoosh's official web page underlines its highly coveted Nike ACG line as,

“Ready to conquer or escape the urban landscape, Nike All Conditions Gear outfits you in modern wear that tackles the elements. Wind- and waterproof fabrics and breathable technologies keep you covered while next-level design equips you with versatile storage and style options.”

These sneakers will be wrapped in a Court Purple/Action Grape-Space Purple-Summit White-Black color scheme. Nike ACG has replaced the ten textile ribbons that spanned the medial and lateral side panels with an incredibly intricate outer that allows water to enter and exit easily while providing adequate protection.

The shoe retains essentially the same structure as the original pair. The Watercat+'s exterior is covered in thin leather strips, as is the lacing mechanism, which is held in place by a tough toggle switch configuration.

Here's a detailed view of the heel areas of the shoe (Image via Nike)

Featuring the recognizable triangle "ACG" insignia on the tongue flap and heel counter, the updated summit white midsole is just as gripping as the original but without the odd Sticky Rubber moniker.

Keep an eye out for these "Court Purple" Nike ACG Watercat+ shoes if you have any plans for an adventure trip. To receive instant updates on this colorway, you can easily sign up on Swoosh's website or install the SNKRS app.

