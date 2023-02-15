Nike Zoom Freak 4 “All-Star” shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored 

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nike are preparing for the fresh colorway of the former’s signature shoe, Nike Zoom Freak 4. The new iteration, dubbed “All-Star,” will be covered in soft purple and fuchsia accents.

The all-new Nike Zoom Freak 4 “All-Star” colorway is set to debut on February 16, 2023. These chic sneakers will be sold online as well as offline stores of Nike and its authorized retail merchants for a retail price label of $135 for each pair.

Nike Zoom Freak 4 “All-Star” shoes will be offered in Rush Fuchsia, and Space Purple overlays.

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The NBA All-Star season is quickly approaching, and in addition to the league-wide festivities, companies like Nike are gearing up for a flurry of sneaker launches to honor both their athlete roster and the All-Star Game altogether. LeBron James' redesign of the LeBron 20 and Penny Hardaway's Foamposite PE are just a couple of the Nike Sportswear models that have received the treatment so far in this.

However, we have now seen the first look at Giannis Antetokounmpo's Nike Zoom Freak 4, which will be available this weekend. The description of this upcoming Nike Zoom Freak 4 "All-Star" colorway on the shoe company’s official web page says,

“Giannis is already a legend, with a backstory that will stand the test of time generations from now. His gawking stats, celestial skills and galactic game will spark a sense of wonder thousands of years into the future, inspiring eons of hoopers who will recount his name and game with nonfiction tales of his feats.

It continues as,

“With a liquid-like fit, Zoom Air and a design that moves with you, this special Freak 4 ASW celebrates a legacy that’s still in the making, but will be told over and over.”

The silhouette has its typical mesh and TPU construction and is covered in hues of purple, black, white, pink, and gold. The toe box, midfoot, tongue, and sockliner of the shoe have a purple tint, and there are elements of black and gold on the tongue as well as the heel topping.

Throughout this design, references to Giannis' solar system of support are prominent. The insole weaves significant dates, people, and locations to convey the story of the Antetokounmpos, while the outsole features the names of his family members. The fractured gold image depicts his family persevering through hardships, standing by one another, and ultimately emerging victorious.

Take a closer look at the tongue areas of the new Nike Zoom Freak 4 (Image via Nike)

Near midfoot, a backward Swoosh detail with a pink-marbled appearance and gold-speckled accent ties up from the foam midsole. The Roman numerals "MMXXIII" (which stands for 2023) are embroidered onto a black heel tab in gray, while a white foam midsole plus purple rubber outsole rounds off the silhouette's appearance.

Designers carved out an ultralight midsole to fit two Zoom Air cells under the forefoot. As a result, the Zoom Air units can expand after contracting to assist in recovering energy. Additionally, they readied the Zoom Air units for forward motion and gently angled them, simulating the commencement of a 100-meter dash.

The artificially created outsole features multidirectional gripping in a topographical map-like pattern. It enhances options for ground contact and direction modification.

The outer-side midsole has a piece of lightweight, sturdy foam incorporated into it. Making fast side-to-side movements helps maintain your feet steady across the footbed.

Stay tuned to the brand’s official web page for quick updates as soon as the sneakers arrive for purchase.

