Naruto x Jordan Zion 2 shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored 

Jordan Brand, the cornerstone of the Swoosh, is promoting its ongoing partnership with Zion Williamson and its former collaborator Naruto by launching a joint Jordan Zion 2 sneaker. The Japanese anime will influence the design of this sneaker.

The player's second most popular shoe has received a collaborative makeover, and it now features a Black/Laser Blue-Yellow Strike-Dark Purple Dust-Metallic Silver color scheme.

The new joint sneaker will be available for purchase from February 20, 2023. The shoe will arrive soon with a retail price label of $120 for each pair. Anime fans can buy these shoes online and at the in-store locations of Nike and its associated retail chains.

Naruto x Jordan Zion 2 collab sneakers will be adorned with Naruto and Sasuke inspired overlays.

Here's a detailed look at the Jordan Zion 2 shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Zion Williamson has borrowed heavily from his personal life for several Jordan Brand signature sneaker color variants as well as limited edition pieces of clothing, with Naruto serving as a significant trend. So far, the popular anime and manga have been incorporated into Jordan Zion 1 and an impending Air Jordan 37 that will bring the Rasengan to life.

Jordan Zion 2, his second signature design for Jordan Brand, has just debuted in a dual colorway that pays homage to both Sasuke and Naruto.

Nike's official newsroom highlights the sources of creative inspiration for Zion Williamson's second trademark silo as,

“The Jordan Zion 2 balances technical prowess—maximizing its namesake’s power and speed—and Williamson’s unique playing persona. It is built for a player able to do a multitude of things on court, and to simultaneously enhance responsiveness and increase comfort and support.”

Take a closer look at the toe areas of the shoes (Image via Nike)

The split-color design with tones of yellow on the lateral side and purple on the medial brings the anime characters to life while maintaining the nubuck, mesh, and TPU composition seen on many other Zion 2s.

The Uchiha Clan and Uzumaki Clan insignia are split here between the left and right shoe, respectively, on the back of the heel, in addition to the colors (yellow for Naruto and purple for Sasuke), which are other references to the series. You can even view interior features, such as Naruto's "Believe It!" slogan concealed beneath the tongue and Sasuke Rinnegan on the right insole.

In addition, the forefoot strap features silver labeling in style reminiscent of the headbands sported by characters from the show. The design is finished with a rubber outsole and Zoom Air cushioning in the midsole.

Here's a view at the rear sides of the tongues (Image via Nike)

Nike emphasized the innovative features of the original Zion 2 silhouette, asserting:

“The Zion 2 introduces a new concept that decouples the strobel, shifting it from a full-length unit to a focus on the heel, allowing for 20 percent more Zoom Air on the forefoot (thus increasing responsiveness) and a smoother, more comfortable landing on the heel following an explosive dunk. With explosiveness comes a need for containment.”

Fans of Zion Williamson and Naruto should keep a look out for the upcoming asymmetrical edition of the Jordan Zion 2. For immediate notifications, as soon as the shoe becomes available for purchase, one can even register on Nike's online store.

Poll : 0 votes