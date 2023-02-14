Nike Air Foamposite One “Doernbecher” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

As part of the company's yearly Doernbecher collection of athletic wear, the highly regarded Nike Air Foamposite One model is all set to be revamped. Penny Hardaway's iconic silhouette has been reimagined by Coley Miller as the chic sneaker design is clothed in an all-blue ensemble with crisp white accents for this collection.

The brand-new Nike Air Foamposite One "Doernbecher" variant will debut in the summer of 2023. It is estimated that these sneakers would be available for purchase at around $230.

Customers can buy the shoes from Nike's website and stores, the SNKRS app, and the physical and online stores of several other partnered sellers.

Nike Air Foamposite One “Doernbecher” shoes will be covered in blue outfit with white accents all over

Take a closer look at the upcoming Nike Air Foamposite One sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

For the 18th consecutive year, Nike and the Oregon Health and Sciences University Doernbecher Children's Hospital have partnered to create the Freestyle Collection.

The collaboration allows six OHSU Doernbecher patients to participate in the styling and production of clothing and footwear that will be sold at auction to benefit the hospital. Over 17 years, this has raised more than $31 million to date.

Nike's manufacturer recently shed light on its ongoing Doernbecher Freestyle Program, saying:

“The Doernbecher Freestyle program, a partnership between Nike and Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, allows a group of special patients who have triumphed over serious illnesses to design authentic Nike gear. As a national leader in medical research and education, Doernbecher has been helping heal children and families in the Oregon and Washington area since 1926.”

Here's a detailed look at the tongue areas, printed insoles, and customized shoe boxes (Image via Sportskeeda)

After being conducted virtually for the previous three years, the auction will now take place in person. Those in attendance will be able to place bids on Freestyle apparel and footwear, including the Coley Miller-designed Nike Air Foamposite One.

Coley Miller, a proud member of the Klamath Tribes, discovered several ideas and inspiration from her heritage. Her retro hoop shoes have a basket weave pattern with the Klamath Mountains visible on the lace toppings as well as a quail plume.

The night sky images on the Posite top were driven by stargazing with Coley's mother, who gave one of her kidneys to Coley. Basketball motifs are added on the pulltabs attached to the upper tip of the tongue flaps and heel counters, and Coley's name is co-branded with Nike on the tongue.

The word "ho mas gi" in Coley's Klamath language is written on the outsole as a reminder of Nike's motto "Just Do It.”

Take a look at the track pants and backpack that will be sold alongside the sneakers (Image via Nike)

Within the next few weeks, the Nike Air Foamposite One "Doernbecher" 2023 edition will be available for purchase. Download the SNKRS app or sign up to Nike's website to receive regular updates on the shoes' release.

To perfectly compliment this set, the brilliantly designed track pants and backpack are also ready for launch.

The recently-introduced Nike Doernbecher Collection includes the Air Jordan 1 Retro Low, Air Huarache, Air Max 90, Zoom Vomero 5, and the Air Presto in addition to the aforementioned model.

Over a nine-month period, patients and Nike design volunteers worked together to bring their experiences to life in the creation of each pair. These variations will also go on sale at Nike shops in the upcoming weeks.

