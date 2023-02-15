Air Jordan 6 Low Retro “Infrared” Golf Shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Swoosh's Jordan Brand is ready to take over the sneaker world with a new version of Air Jordan 6 Low's signature shoe. The traditional infrared color scheme that nicely balances red and black tones embraces the new colorway with a crisp white foundation.

On February 21, 2023, a brand-new Air Jordan 6 Low "Infrared" Golf rendition will hit the market. The Nike SNKRS app and a few other specific Air Jordan stores, both online and offline, are where interested readers may find them. As mentioned by Nike, each pair of men's sizes will retail for $200.

Air Jordan 6 Low Retro Men's Golf Shoes will arrive in “Infrared” colorway

A detailed look at the upcoming Air Jordan 6 golf shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Jordan Brands used its popular "Infrared 23" ensemble in 2014 to bring back the storied low-cut design of Air Jordan 6 for the first time since 2002. The company's latest stylized golf-specific design incorporates the famous Jumpman accent as they continue to broaden their golf-centric selection with an extension of classic color schemes and color blocking.

The inspiration for the sixth signature silhouette on the shoe label’s webpage reads:

“MJ's German sports car served as the inspiration for the original shoe's design, with its very essence conveying speed and class. A molded heel tab is on the back of the sneaker, something Jordan himself required back in ’91 so that it wouldn’t hit his Achilles tendon when putting on the shoe. Two holes in the tongue are a nod to the original AJ 5.”

Take a closer look at the tongue areas of the shoes (Image via Nike)

The description of the upcoming shoe on Nike’s website reads:

“Feel unbeatable from the tee box to the final putt in a design is pure early MJ: speed, class and laden with true early '90s touches like visible Air and a translucent rubber sole that continue to stand the test of time. This model fuses the strut of 1st MJ’s championship with some of our best golf technology, helping you make a statement of confidence when it comes time to tame the course.”

After removing its air bubbles in 2015, the low-top silhouette returns with the original 1991 accents, such as the iconic black, icy blue, and red sole unit. It most recently landed all over AJ 6 as part of 2019's "Reflection of a Champion" pack, though with a silver metallic finish.

Jet-black, "Infrared" is reserved for a brighter cast of white mix on the tongue and heel counters, indicating yet another trip down memory lane for the company's golf-focused portfolio.

A detailed view at the heel counters and outsoles of the shoes (Image via Nike)

Witnessing Michael Jordan's first NBA Championship, the pair expertly fuses the iconic noticeable air cushioning framework underfoot with an icy blue semi-translucent texture that pays homage to the model's underlying foundations. The silhouette comes to a refreshing conclusion thanks to black spikes and vivid red "GOLF" branding.

In the upcoming week, look out for the release of the eagerly awaited Air Jordan 6 Low Retro "Infrared" color blocking. To get timely alerts when these sneakers' precise release dates are released, get the SNKRS app or register on the Nike website.

