Nike NBA All-Star 2023 Salt City sneaker pack: Where to buy, release date, price, and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant maintained its position as the number one sportswear brand throughout 2022 by releasing many makeovers on their classic silhouettes. That includes Dunks. Air Force 1, Blazers, Aor Jordans and Air Maxs. The first three are being released under the Salt City sneaker pack, which is a celebration of the upcoming NBA All-Star game.

The latest collection to surface on the internet is the Nike NBA All-Star 2023 Salt City sneaker pack, which will feature three unique and neutral colorways of Dunk Low, Air Force 1 and Blazer. These sneakers' makeover has been inspired by Salt Lake City in the collection.

All three shoes of the Salt City sneaker pack will be launched on the official e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers on February 18, 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike NBA All-Star 2023 Salt City sneaker pack

The game of basketball requires proper attention and explosive movements, from jumping into defense mode and making quick stops to passing.

Nike, the swoosh label, understands the importance of these explosive movements and helps in optimal performances by making shoes that can work great for every category.

The brand's basketball sneaker lineage is one of the most respected and frequently seen shoes on the basketball court. So it was only natural for the swoosh label to drop three of their earliest basketball silhouettes as a nod to the upcoming All-Star weekend.

The 72nd NBA All-Star Game, set for February 19, 2023, is quickly approaching, with the 2023 All-Star weekend scheduled for February 17-19. The All-Star game will be hosted by the Utah Jazz at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. During these games, the best players of the league will pit their skills against each other for three days across an array of events.

Each pair features cracked leather and salt-dyed midsoles inspired by the salt flats of Salt Lake City, Utah 🧂 Nike Sportswear All-Star Pack (2023)Each pair features cracked leather and salt-dyed midsoles inspired by the salt flats of Salt Lake City, Utah 🧂 https://t.co/ThEyegfWQT

Nike's latest three-piece sneaker pack is inspired by the Utah's Bonneville Salt Flats. All three pieces, including the Dunk High, Air Force 1 and Blazer Mid '77, are clad in neutral and muted color schemes and are accompanied by eroded and cracked detailing.

The first on the list is Dunk High, which comes clad in a "Summit White / Phantom / Pink Oxford / White" color scheme. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of canvas material, which gives a summery aesthetic. The shoe also features unique salt-washed midsole, which is one-of-a-kind and gives an artisan finish.

The cracked and deconstructed swoosh logos are salt-bleached to give a nod to this year's host city- which is common for all three sneakers. The pair will retail for $135.

The second pair in the collection is Nike Air Force 1, which comes clad in a "Summit White / Blue Whisper / Football Grey / White" color scheme. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of canvas and suede material. The padded low-cut sneakers will be on retail for $130.

Lastly, the Nike Blazer Mid '77 sneakers will come clad in a "Summit White / Phantom / Mica Green / White" color scheme. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of a mix of leather and canvas material. The Vulcanized construction merges the sole with the upper for a flexible and broken-in feel. The pair will retail for $110.

The entire collection can be availed via Nike and select retailers, starting February 18, 2023.

