Nike Cosmic Unity 3 "As One We Win" shoes: Price and more details explored 

Nike Cosmic Unity 3, a revolutionary silhouette, will be released shortly by the Swoosh brand. For the revamped iteration, the sneakers will feature the "As One We Win" makeup. The entire shoe is wrapped up in a Black/Brilliant Orange-Sail-Pink Spell-Tropical Twist-Football Gray color palette.

The much-awaited Nike Cosmic Unity 3 "As One We Win" colorway is anticipated to be launched this summer. These sneakers will be sold via Nike's physical and online retail locations, as well as other associated vendors.

These pairs will come in men's sizes and customers can add them to their collection for $160.

Nike Cosmic Unity 3 "As One We Win" features a Brilliant Orange base with multicolored overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Cosmic Unity 3 sneakers (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

The Nike Cosmic Unity 3 "As One We Win" basketball sneakers are ideal if you're looking for an additional pair of basketball shoes but want something a little more cutting-edge. The third version of the popular Cosmic Unity line builds on everything that made the first two iterations so wonderful and elevates it to an entirely new level.

The wavy multi-material top of Cosmic Unity 3 is one of the first features you will notice. It seems to be a nod to the Air Max 97. Each layer is made with a combination of knit and mesh, with recycled materials employed to enhance environmental awareness.

The phrase "As One We Win" is stitched in capital letters on the pink spell portion. A Brilliant Orange mudguard encompasses the entire upper.

Complementary pull tabs run along the tongue as well as the heel, giving the shoe a rugged appearance. Focusing on the white Crater midsole from below, customers will see that it is now chunkier than before and is embellished with a single Nike Pinwheel design with a tropical twist. This reflects the model's commitment to producing an environmentally friendly design.

A comprehensive Zoom Strobel has also been incorporated into this shoe for more warmth and support. A thick black rubber outsole has been added for unmatched grip and traction both on and off the court.

Take a closer look at the heel counters of these shoes (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

The website for the shoe company introduced The Cosmic Unity sneaker line and wrote:

“The creation of Cosmic Unity can be traced back to 2008 with the release of the Nike Zoom BB II Low 'Trash Talk'. The low-profile silhouette was Nike's introduction to the possibility of making a shoe using recycled materials without compromising performance.”

The concept of this environmentally responsible line is further explained as follows:

“The Cosmic Unity dares to take this idea even further. The team made conscious decisions with sustainability in mind at every step of the process, from designers foregoing paper to sketch their ideas digitally to the production team agreeing to reduce the number of samples they requested from the factory.”

Keep an eye out for the forthcoming Nike Cosmic Unity 3 "As One We Win" edition, which will be released in hues that are perfect for the summer. Fans and other interested customers can register on Swoosh's official site or download the SNKRS app in anticipation of the product's scheduled debut.

Poll : 0 votes