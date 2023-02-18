Nike Air Max 97 SE "Red Satin" shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

The legendary Nike Air Max 97 model recently received a brand-new eye-catching colorway, which will be the newest addition to the collection. "Red Satin" is the name given to this new version. As the name suggests, the entire shoe is wrapped in satin fabrics featuring a Gym Red/Neutral Grey/Black/White color scheme.

The brand-new Nike Air Max 97 "Red Satin" sneakers will make their formal appearance in the next few weeks. The shoes will be sold online and offline by Nike, the SNKRS app, and other linked merchants; however, the exact launch dates are presently unknown. These shoes will be sold with a fixed price label of $190 for each pair.

Nike Air Max 97 SE "Red Satin" shoes are accented with crisp white and bold black tones.

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Max 97 sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

In 1997, the Air Max 97 made its debut. Contrary to popular assumptions, montane bikers rather than Japanese bullet trains served as the creative inspiration for footwear.

For those who don't know, the Air Max 97 was the first pair of Nike shoes that included all of the Air technology. The silhouette also introduced a concealed lacing system. The Nike Air Max 97 silver design was given the moniker "Silver Bullet" because many enthusiasts believed it was inspired by Japanese bullet trains.

Over time, this configuration has established a special position for itself, not just among serious collectors but also among everyday shoppers.

Take a closer look at the heel counters of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

The official website of the Swoosh provides the following background information about the legendary Air Max's roots and evolvement:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

At first look, Christian Tresser's design from 1997 appears to have a similar build to the original; however, closer examination reveals this is not the case. Instead of the usual breathable mesh, the panels below the iconic vamp embellishments are made of shiny fabric.

These shoes are equipped with the iconic Air technology (Image via Nike)

The satin part adopted a striking Gym Red gloss, matching the nearby leather vamp toppings, with only one White layer looped all across the upper, plus tiny swooshes on the sides. The inner lining, pull tabs all around the collar area, and tongue labels, favored a Black appearance.

Last but not least, the Air Max and underfoot foam padding choose a primarily "colorless" combination that lets the "Red Satin" design above take center stage.

You may keep a keen eye out for the upcoming Nike Air Max 97 "Red Satin" colorway, which is anticipated to be on sale soon. Those fervently interested in purchasing these fashionable shoe models can quickly register on the company's official website or use the SNRKS app to receive constant updates.

