Nike Dunk Low “Joker” shoes: Price and more details explored

The Nike Dunk Low has largely controlled the footwear scene over the last couple of years. Despite the brand releasing multiple pairs, colors like the upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Joker" will continue to fuel the sneaker market.

This year's brand new Nike Dunk Low "Joker" model will soon be ready for purchase in the next few weeks. The pair can be bought from the Nike SNRKS app and a select group of other accredited retail stores, both online as well as offline, at a price of $110 for each pair.

Nike Dunk Low “Joker” shoes are covered in the character’s pink and green theme

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Dunk Low Joker colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike had a terrific year in 2022, and it intends to continue dominating in 2023. With a number of launches of its enduring and well-known styles, including the Air Force 1, Air Jordan 1, and Air Max 1, the swoosh brand maintained its prominence in the previous year. The Dunk silhouette will now take primacy for the shoe brand to continue its market-leading position in 2023.

The swoosh label will continue to push the Dunk silhouette in stores in response, particularly in the first half of 2023. The swoosh label has already shared a number of 2023 roster additions, including "Black Suede," "Easter," “Industrial Blue," and numerous others.

Take a closer look at the toe areas of these shoes (Image via Nike)

Sneakerheads get a sneak peek at an anticipated design that is reminiscent of Batman's most infamous foe as the relentless assault of the Nike Dunk variants continues. This model, which combines vivid purple and green uppers with a white base leather and a yellow gum outsole, evokes a classic "Joker" appearance.

The following is how the Swoosh label explains the origins and evolution of its storied Dunk Low silhouette:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

The description further mentions:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Given that the Dunk has developed into somewhat of a running joke in the footwear industry, there is an ironic connection to be drawn between the silhouettes. In 2016, it was a straight-to-outlet shoe, but due to the rule of "Panda" Dunks brought on by the several restocks on the Nike launch schedule, it became an immensely popular mainstream sneaker.

Take a closer view of the heel counters and branding accents of these sneakers (Image via Nike)

This appears to have had some impact on Dunk's image, but among sneakerheads who adored the design in the early 2000s, the Dunk will always be held in high regard.

In the coming weeks, keep an eye out for the upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Joker" colorway. Interested individuals can download the SNKRS app as well as join the official Swoosh web page to receive regular updates on the colorblocking.

