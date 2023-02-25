Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Palomino” shoes: Release date, price, and more details explored 

Throughout 2023, several classic Air Jordan 1 colorways and styles will be released by Nike and Michael Jordan's joint-owned business. The company has introduced a number of new variants, including a comprehensive Air Jordan Retro line, DMP, Celtics, and many more.

The popular Air Jordan 1 High sneaker type has received yet another throwback makeover from the footwear company. The new colorway, dubbed “Palomino,” is entirely wrapped up in a Black/Metallic Gold/Palomino/Sail color scheme.

It is all set to enter the footwear market on Saturday, September 16, 2023. These high-top sneakers will be offered with a retail price tag of $175 for each pair.

Jordan brand fans and other interested readers can easily avail them from the online as well as the physical locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of select retail chains.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG shoes will arrive in “Palomino” makeup with metallic gold accents

Here's a detailed look at the arriving AJ1 High sneakers (Image via Twitter/@fullress)

As one of the most recognizable sneakers ever made, Air Jordan 1 has an obvious impact on pop culture. Basketball will always be associated with the pair, which made its debut in 1985 and has since soared to new heights of popularity.

One of the most anticipated sneaker releases in basketball shoe history is the Air Jordan 1 High, which is described as follows on the official Nike website:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

The description further reads:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Since 2013, 'His Airness', the first iconic silhouette by Jordan Brand has been made available in a Retro High OG style, resulting in some of the brand's most lauded offerings every year.

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG has undergone yet another round of the aforementioned tooling and is currently dressed in a deeper brown suede ensemble.

The stated "Palomino" covers the suede-treated vamp, collar, heel counter, as well as mid-foot Swoosh, mimicking the texture and color of its "Dark Mocha" sibling from 2020.

The tongue structure, mudguard, and mid-foot panel are all cast in a straightforward jet-black contrast. A rare touch of "Metallic Gold" adorns the tongue tab's branding, and a unit in the color "Sail" complements the dark component underfoot.

The brand-new Air Jordan 1 High "Palomino" edition will be available in a month, so keep an eye out for it. One can also download the SNKRS app or register on the Nike website to receive updates on the footwear.

In addition to the Palomino variant, the Jordan Brand will also debut the “Praline” colorway of the AJ1 High silhouette in September this year. These women’s exclusive sneakers are expected to arrive on September 13, 2023, and will be offered with a selling price label of $180 per pair.

Find them on the Nike, the SNKRS App, and a few select retail outlets.

