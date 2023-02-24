Travis Scott x Air Jordan 7 shoes: Everything we know so far 

One of the most well-known of Jordan Brand's ongoing collaborations with athletes and artists is Travis Scott x Air Jordan. The prominent rapper has revamped several iconic Air Jordan models, including the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 4, in addition to more contemporary styles like the Air Jordan 33.

Given the thorough photos of the Air Jordan 1 Low "Olive" shoes, the duo now appears to have exciting plans for 2023. So, while we were holding out for their heavily hyped AJ1 Low "Olive" version, another joint Air Jordan 7 of the pair recently appeared online.

The rumored Travis Scott x Air Jordan 7 shoes are expected to enter the sneaker market in the second half of 2023. Although most of the details of this collab shoe are kept under wraps by either party, they are expected to be offered by the online and offline outlets of Cactus Jack, Nike, the SNRKS app, and a few other associated retail shops. The estimated retail price for each pair is $225.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 7 shoes will be adorned with the rapper's signature inverted swooshes

Here's a closer look at the upcoming Travis Scott x Air Jordan 7 sneaker mockup (Image via Twitter/@justfreshkicks)

While Michael Jordan was on his quest to establish himself as a global sensation, he first unveiled the Air Jordan 7 model. The renowned designer Tinker Hatfield, who significantly contributed to the Jordan sneaker collection, has also designed this pair.

Every year, the leading activewear company introduces a new colorway of the Air Jordan 7. In 2022, the sneaker community has already embraced "Cardinal," "Afrobeats," and "Citrus" colorways, alongside collaborative designs with Trophy Room and Bephies Beauty Supply.

For 2023, the Jordan Brand is working with Travis Scott to create a brand new colorway, about which there were first whispers in September 2022. The online shoe mockup that first surfaced not so long ago wowed sneakerheads.

Jordan Brand's official web page highlights the legacy of its seventh signature silhouette as,

“The Air Jordan VIl was the shoe worn by MJ on his way to becoming an international icon. Not only did he repeat as a NBA champion, Finals MVP and MVP during the regular season, he also led the USA to a gold medal at the 1992 summer games in Barcelona.”

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks Travis Scott x Air Jordan 7 Releasing in 2023 bit.ly/3L5nRKO Travis Scott x Air Jordan 7 Releasing in 2023 bit.ly/3L5nRKO https://t.co/BtEM173lhA

It continues as:

“As MJ's prominence rose, the AJ VII steered the Air Jordan line in a new direction. In an effort to distinguish Air Jordan from Nike as a whole, the shoe saw two daring omissions by design - exterior Nike branding and a visible Air window. Foreshadowing even bigger changes to come, the Air Jordan line now began to be marketed separately from Nike Basketball.”

The image revealed that the shoe might arrive covered in a two-toned ensemble. The rich gray hues will be combined with white accents. The former that will form the base of this shoe will be adorned with the latter's inverted swoosh overlays on the laterals. These shoes will feature the perfect combination of suede and leather. Lastly, the sole unit is also finished with white makeup.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming Travis Scott x Air Jordan 7 shoes that will arrive later this year. For those curious to get their hands on them, you can easily sign up on Nike's e-commerce website or install Swoosh's SNKRS app to receive instant updates on the shoe.

Poll : 0 votes