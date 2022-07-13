Where to buy the Bephies Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 7 SP? Price, release date, and more explored

The Jordan brand is collaborating with women-centric streetwear label Bephies Beauty Supply for a makeover of the Air Jordan 7 silhouette. The collaboration marks a further step in the Jordan label's attempts towards achieving their goal of empowering women and focusing more on women's silhouettes.

Bephies Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 7 commemorates the iconic footwear model's 30th anniversary in 2022. According to media outlet Hypebeast, the collaborative Air Jordan 7 silhouette is expected to be released on SNKRS on August 25, 2022, for a retail price of $210. A confirmed date hasn't been announced by the Nike label yet.

Bephies Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 7 SP sneakers come in Sanddrift / Malt / Turf Orange / Peach Cream colorway

Details of the upcoming Bephies Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 7 SP sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Founded in 2020 by Beth "Bephie Gibbs" - wife of Union LA founder Chris Gibbs - the Bephies Beauty Supply label is a women-focused streetwear label aimed at building and empowering a community in support of women of color and female LGBTQIA+ creatives. Bephies Beauty Supply introduces the collaboration as follows:

"Bephies Beauty Supply proudly introduces it's partnership with the Jordan Brand. We were able to kick it off with some other very special ladies who were invited to a truly intimate and special event. The main topic of conversation was women and shoe design but it went deeper than that."

In continuation of the 30th anniversary of AJ7, Beth Bephie Gibbs is dressing the silhouette in a unique manner, truly unlike any of the archives from the silhouette.

SneakerAlert @SneakerAlertHD Bephies Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 7 expected to releases August 25th Bephies Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 7 expected to releases August 25th 👀 https://t.co/mANANqyyCy

The upcoming Air Jordan 7 is a thoughtful extension of the Tinker Hatfield-designed original Huarache. The silhouette takes a little inspiration from Huarache, as the interior neoprene bootie is constructed out of a mesh shroud that extends up above the ankles and features a cuff closed by an elastic cord.

The silhouette comes clad in a bold mix of Sanddrift / Malt / Turf Orange / Peach Cream colorways in women's exclusive sizes. The SP court model is fitted with interior mesh booties and a drawstring toggle that works with the traditional lacing system for a more secure fit.

There's also a protective element added to the exterior as a hiking-style shell, with the base painted in a sanddrift hue, which is accented with malt, turf, orange, and peach cream colors. The branding occurs with the addition of a Jumpman motif on the inner mesh.

kicks_and_sneakers_bball @fanofbasketbal2 Bephies Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 7

Sanddrift/Malt-Turf Orange-Peach Cream Bephies Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 7Sanddrift/Malt-Turf Orange-Peach Cream https://t.co/vP2Ixp1Oev

Aside from the Jumpman motif, the iconic swoosh logo can be seen over the forefoot, beside the quarter mudguard. More branding comes in the form of "Air Jordan" lettering marked over the Air Huarache TPU heel tabs, rubberized patch badges at the rear, and custom printed sockliners.

Finally, a Bephie's shop logo, dubbed the BBS Bantu knot stamp graphic, is proudly emblazoned onto the heels, replacing the usual arrowhead piece on the traditional AJ7 makeovers.

The most prominent feature added to the shoes is the toe-caps construct, which has an extended embroidery that stretches from the lace collar to the toe box. The sneakers are elevated with semi-translucent outsoles.

Currently, the shoes are expected to arrive on Thursday, August 25, 2022, for a retail price of $210. However, one can keep checking SNKRS for more official news.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far