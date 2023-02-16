Reebok Shaq Victory Pump Basketball Shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored 

The American shoe and activewear company Reebok recently combined its two iconic silhouettes, Shaq and Pump, to offer all-new Reebok Shaq Victory Pump basketball shoes. This crossover perfectly highlights the combination of basketball shoes and tennis shoes. The latest sneakers are wrapped up in a Ftwr White / Core Black / Dark Green color scheme.

The upcoming Reebok Shaq Victory Pump basketball sneakers are all set to make their debut on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 5.00 am GMT. All those interested in getting their hands on these chic high-tops can buy them from the online and offline outlets of Reebok and a slew of other retail stores. These shoes will be sold for $180 per pair.

Reebok Shaq Victory Pump Basketball Shoes will be dressed in a purple, white, and black ensemble

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Reebok Shaq Victory Pump shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Victory Pump silhouette was first introduced three decades ago in 1989, while Shaquille O’Neil’s first signature shoe, Shaq, was launched in 1992. With a remixed silhouette that borrows elements from the Shaq Attaq and Court Victory Pump, Reebok is imagining a parallel world in which Shaq played tennis.

The silhouette adopts a 90s-inspired color palette that includes white, black, green, and gray. The pair features extra Reebok Court Victory accents like TPU layers while maintaining the original Shaq Attaq engineering. The "Reebok" branded element along the midfoot has a black finish, while the bulk of the outer is white.

Take a closer look at the tongue areas of the sneakers (Image via Reebok)

Green hues appear in a checkerboard-like pattern on the tongue's lining and on the heel. The TPU overlay next to the midfoot also has a similar green hue. The classic "Shaq" lettering, which usually bears the Dunkman emblem, is modified to feature a tennis serve on the heel.

The description of the upcoming shoes on the company’s official web page reads:

“In an alternate world, Shaquille O'Neal could have been a dominant force in tennis due to his size and power. We explore that possibility with these Reebok shoes, mixing features from the Shaq Attaq and the Court Victory Pump. His signature logo is reimagined with a tennis serve instead of the classic dunkman to round out the look.”

Heel counters of the arriving Reebok Shaq Victory Pump sneakers (Image via Reebok)

The sneakers also feature a two-tone white and purple midsole that is perfectly combined with a black and purple rubber outer sole unit to complete the overall design.

Set your reminders for the upcoming Reebok Shaq Victory Pump Basketball Shoes that will be available within the next few days. Those looking forward to the launch on February 17 can sign up on Reebok’s main website for quick notifications as soon as the shoe arrives.

