Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 "White Gold Team Red" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike is releasing a follow-up to its 2021-released Air Zoom GT Cut silhouette as part of its Basketball sub-label. The swoosh label is adding the latest technology to the basketball silhouette, and it has already piqued the interest of many athletes, such as Sabrina Ionescu, and fans.

The swoosh label debuted the sneakers in mid-October 2022, and has already released multiple makeovers such as "Bred," "Sabrina Ionescu," and "Envision." Following up on the three sought-after colorways, the swoosh label has also unveiled the imagery for the "White Gold Team Red" colorway, which gives off Iron Man vibes.

The official release date of the Air Zoom GT Cut 2 "White Gold Team Red" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sole Retriever, the shoes will be released in Spring 2023 via Nike and select retailers.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 "White Gold Team Red" sneaker, which is giving Iron Man vibes

The upcoming Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 "White Gold Team Red" sneakers gives Iron Man vibes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Basketball enthusiasts and consumers have all given a positive response to the recently debuted Air Zoom GT Cut's successor. For the Air Zoom GT Cut 2, the swoosh label has applied multiple technological abilities and pushed the boundaries of the design for increased performance. The official swoosh label's site introduces the shoe as:

"Make precise multi-directional cuts with the Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2. An advanced traction system, full-length air zoom strobel, and Cushion midsole help give you the confidence, quickness and control you need to make any cut on the court."

The site further shares the details of the sneakers and how they help in modern basketball,

"The Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2 helps you stop on a dime and accelerate back into the open lane in a low-to-the-ground design that helps minimize court contact while switching direction."

The details of the Air Zoom GT Cut 2 sneakers (Image via Nike)

The sequel to 2021's Air Zoom GT Cut is much better and bigger compared to the first and is quickly becoming a fan favorite. The silhouette will now be released in the ultimate colorway to add to the fans' hardcourt rotations.

The silhouette comes clad in a 'Summit White/Metallic Gold/University Red/Team Red/Coconut Milk/Night Maroon' colorway. The color scheme is reminiscent of Tony Stark's character from the Marvel Universe film, Iron Man.

The uppers of the sneakers are constructed out of crisp summit white mesh material, which is accented with bold university red accents that are wrapped around the heel.

The sole unit of the Air Zoom GT Cut 2 (Image via Nike)

The most prominent hue is metallic gold, which adds gravitas to the sneakers. The metallic gold hue is accentuated over the details, such as the swoosh logos, which are added over both the lateral and medial side panels. More of the iridescent gold hue is added over the luxe medallion-like badge sitting atop the tongue.

The golden medallion badge features Nike's slogan and the roman numerals of 2023. The look is finished off with the Air Zoom Strobel midsoles, which are clad in a night maroon unit, and grippy Smear Traction 1.0 outsoles.

The sneakers are set to drop via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in Spring 2023 for $170.

