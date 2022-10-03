Where to buy Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 Crosshairs? Everything we know so far

Nike is releasing a follow-up to its Air Zoom GT Cut silhouette as the latest technology for the basketball shoe sub-category. The Air Zoom GT Cut 2 silhouette has already piqued the interest of many fans. The swoosh label recently revealed its "bred" colorway as well as a collaboration with Sabrina Ionescu, both of which are set to take place in mid-October 2022.

Following up on the two highly-anticipated colorways, the swoosh label has also unveiled imagery for the brand new colorway, dubbed the Crosshairs. With Air Zoom GT Cut 2, Nike has increased its technological abilities and pushed the boundaries of basketball gear.

The Swoosh label has yet to reveal official release information about the Air Zoom GT Cut 2 crosshairs. However, the pair will be released before the end of the year 2022, according to sneaker media outlet Sneaker News. The shoes will be available at Nike's official e-commerce site and select basketball retailers.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 Crosshairs sneakers, which is created for the world's fastest basketball players

Upcoming Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 Crosshairs sneakers, which is created for the world's quickest basketball players (Image via Sportskeeda)

Basketball fans are eagerly waiting for the debut of Nike Air Zoom GT Cut's successor. The official swoosh label's site introduces the shoe as:

"Make precise multi-directional cuts with the Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2. An advanced traction system, full-length air zoom strobel, and Cushlon midsole help give you the confidence, quickness and control you need to make any cut on the court."

The most recent redesign of the silhouette is centred on a minimalistic approach. The sneaker's upper is made of mesh material in a neutral beige colour. The beige upper has a neutral tone and is embellished with multiple crosshairs in an uneven dispersed pattern.

The upper view of the Air Zoom GT Cut 2 Crosshairs (Image via Nike)

The crosshair embellishments are available in two colors: orange-red and neon green. These rubber embellishments are placed over the midfoot and are made of rubber. Coral accents on the crosshairs establish the sneakers' latter accents such as the orange-red coral hue affixed over the heel collars.

The vibrant Neon seen in the pops over the insoles, forefoot toe guard, forefoot tread and over the tongue insignia is the most noticeable accent in the silhouette. The lateral side of the shoes has a neon midsole, whereas the medial side has a tonal bone hue that extends over the midsoles.

Official debut imagery of the Air Zoom GT Cut 2 sneakers (Image via Nike)

The addition of Navy hue to the mix adds another hue to the mix, which is affixed over the heel counters, lace eyelets, iconic swoosh logos over the medial and lateral sides, and the insides of the tongues. The aforementioned Navy heel counters are accented with silver pops in triangular cut-outs.

The cup sole of the sneakers is beige, bone-colored, and matches the upper. The remaining outsoles of the shoe are finished in a gum color.

The swoosh label has not revealed official release information for the shoe, but the pair is expected to hit shelves and on the official online website before the end of 2022.

