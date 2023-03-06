Nike Dunk Low SE “Honeydew” shoes: Release date, price, and more details explored 

The Nike Dunk Low has dominated the world of footwear for the past few years. In 2016, it was a straight-to-outlet design, but because of the "Panda" Dunks rule brought on by the regular restocks of the Nike rollout plan, it became a well-liked mainstream style. The Swoosh will offer the "Honeydew" variant of the silhouette with a fleece cover for yet another unique iteration.

On March 9, 2023, the new Nike Dunk Low "Honeydew" model will go on sale. The pair is available for purchase through a number of different authorized retailers, both online and offline, as well as through the Nike SNRKS app and other platforms. These shoes will be offered in women's sizes and will have a fixed price of $120 per pair.

Nike Dunk Low SE “Honeydew” iteration is covered in fleece overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

With a variety of important and well-known fashion products like the Air Force 1 and Air Max 1, Nike wants to continue its market supremacy in 2023. In order to maintain its position as the market leader in 2023, the shoe company will continue to place the highest importance on the Dunk silhouette.

Based on the current preparations of the swoosh label, the Dunk style will continue to be pushed in stores, particularly during the first half of 2023. Numerous 2023 catalog recruits have already been revealed by Nike, including "Multi-color," "Joker," "Zoom Vomero 5," and countless others.

The Nike Dunk Low has become more affordable over the past year, allowing for experimental variations like the recently unveiled "Honeydew" version.

The Nike Dunk Low “Honeydew” resembles the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature "White Mint," but with a considerably fluffier texture, making it without a doubt one of the most distinctive hues the basketball shoe has ever seen.

The shoe works on top of a clean white base and is generously sherpa-covered from heel to toe. Green panels tie all around the sneaker, taking it to the next level. The inner sockliner is colored a darker shade of green, and this shade continues towards the Nike Swoosh.

The classic Sunburst emblem of the world-famous Oregon footwear brand receives a lighthearted redesign on the tongue, and thus to top it all off, the matching outsole features Grind Rubber for a long-lasting, eco-friendly finish.

The official web page of Swoosh highlighted the roots and evolution of the silhouette as it mentioned:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The description of the latest Nike sneakers read:

“Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the '80s b-ball icon returns with winter-ready details. From soft fleece to cheerful graphics, it brings cabin comfort while letting you channel vintage hoops style back onto the streets.”

Watch out for the fresh Nike Dunk Low "Honeydew" shoe in the coming weeks. Prospective consumers can browse the SNKRS app or sign up on the official Swoosh website to stay up-to-date about the design.

