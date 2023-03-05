Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Velvet Brown” shoes: Price and more details explored

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 is just one of the lifestyle-related Swoosh silhouettes that people continue to scour the shops for. The runner enjoyed a successful year in 2019, thanks to a flurry of mainline releases and collaborations. As such, it's currently experiencing a market comeback that nobody expected to come.

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 is receiving a "Velvet Brown" makeover, which was recently made public through the release of the official images. The much awaited "Velvet Brown" shade of the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 model will debut in the coming weeks, and each pair of these sneakers will retail for $160. Sneakerheads can easily get them through Nike's brick-and-mortar, online stores, and a few of its certified retail outlets.

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 shoes will arrive in "Velvet Brown" ensemble with red accents all over

Here’s a detailed look at the arriving shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

For those unaware, Nike introduced their Vomero line back in 2006. In 2010, the sportswear company developed the fifth signature shoe in the Vomero repertoire after realizing the success of the preceding versions. This particular model has stayed somewhat obscure in the sneaker market over time due to its limited color variations.

While companies from all across the industry have released their own variations and brought back vintage designs that fit into this trend, chunky dad-shoe trainers have had a significant rebound in popularity in both the sneaker and fashion worlds.

The Zoom Vomero series from the Swoosh label has traditionally been geared towards runners. However, the Zoom Vomero 5 easily fits into the current New Balance-esque style, and the model is on course to make a significant comeback in 2023 and even beyond. The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 has recently debuted in a "Velvet Brown" colorblocking after its remixed "Timeless" version that gives the model "Panda" Dunk vibes.

Take a closer look at the toe and tongue areas of this pair (Image via Nike)

The SNRKS app describes the sneaker as:

“Carve a new lane for yourself in the Zoom Vomero 5—your go-to for complexity, depth and now, easy styling. The richly layered design includes textiles, synthetic suede and plastic accents that come together to make one of the coolest sneakers of the season.”

The silhouette maintains its familiar and adored multi-layered and multi-material structure despite being covered in tonal tones of brown, black, and red. Black patent leather is used to enhance the toe cap area of the shoe, and brown suede toppings on a chocolate brown mesh toe box are reminiscent of the 99X model from NB.

Near the vamp as well as eyestays, more black patent leather appears. The lace set has a two-tone chocolate brown and red trim to match the tongue tag above. The Nike logo is a chocolate brown swoosh with red detailing around the edges, which matches the red underlay that is just partially hidden underneath.

The design is finished off with a gray Zoom Air cushioned midsole and a white rubber outsole, as well as a grey TPU heel counter with a geometric pattern.

Be on the lookout for the next Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Velvet Brown" variant, which is scheduled to be on sale in the coming days. Users can also sign up on the brand's official website or download the SNKRS app to get more release date alerts for the stated iteration.

