Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Timeless” shoes: Price and more details explored 

The Dunk Low "Timeless," which took design cues from the Nike Zoom Vomero 5, was recently given an official release date by the Swoosh label. However, we were completely ignorant that the runner itself would also be included in the lineup, providing the opposite of its Peter Moore-designed counterpart.

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Timeless" variant will launch in the coming days of 2023. Each pair of these sturdy, dark-colored sneakers will be sold for $160. Following their release, those interested in buying them can do so through Nike, the SNKRS app, and other affiliated retail locations.

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Timeless” shoes perfectly combine the Dunk Low aesthetics

High-tech running trainers from the mid-aughts to the early 2010s have found a second life as trendy lifestyle footwear over the past few years. ASICS, New Balance, and Saucony have contributed substantially with variations like the exciting P-6000 and the Zoom Vomero 5. Nike has also joined in the fun, but less regularly than other brands.

One of the most well-known running shoes from the company, the Nike Zoom Vomero 5, debuted in 2006. The swoosh brand gradually improved the shoe, starting with cushioning on the first iteration and Flywire on the eighth, providing cutting-edge technology and more flair.

Throughout its life, retro silhouettes have ruled the sneaker industry, and the Nike Dunk has been a constant for the last three or so years. As a result, the famed "Panda" colorway has been tweaked loads of times, is virtually restocked every month, and now there are various shapes like Nike's Vapor Edge that imitate the unavoidable shoe.

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 receives a "Panda" Dunk makeover, reversing the direction of the Nike Dunk Low "Timeless," which features a crossover between the Peter Moore-designed basketball-turned-lifestyle model and the 2010s runner.

When viewed from a distance, the black leather overlays surrounding the mudguard and eye stays and the heel overlay of the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 may give the impression that the shoe is a Dunk Low. In keeping with this color scheme, leather and TPU reinforcements cover the mesh underlay on the toe box, tongue, and mid-foot.

The logo details on the tongue have a glitch-like pattern, with half of the tongue tag looking like the embroidery on the Dunk Low and the other half like a standard Zoom Vomero 5 label.

While some might find this appearance a little overwhelming, be assured that each of the aforementioned leather pieces can be removed to reveal the normal white/gray Zoom Vomero underneath. This feature offers you two different styles in the same pair.

The Vomero 5 midsole is in white and cream, and the black rubber outsole finalizes the appearance.

Watch out for the upcoming Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Timeless" sneakers, which are anticipated to enter the market in the next few weeks.

