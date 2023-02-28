Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Electric Swoosh” shoes: Price and more details explored 

In 2022, the Nike Air Force 1 celebrated its 40th anniversary. To commemorate the milestone, the Swoosh brand unveiled a multitude of fresh colorways of the model. The company has no idea of pausing this year, since more hues are planned for 2023. The pair's most current iteration features Electric Swoosh embellishments on the mid-cut design. These sneakers will be wrapped up in a White/Black-Volt-Hyper Pink color palette.

These sneakers will be sold both in-person and online through the SNKRS app and other associated retailers. Unfortunately, other details about the release are being kept under the wraps.

Nevertheless, it is anticipated to be made available in the summer of 2023. These two-toned sneakers will be available for $120 USD to Nike enthusiasts and other sneakerheads, exclusively in women’s sizes.

Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Electric Swoosh” shoes will be dressed in classic black and white makeup

Here's a closer look at the upcoming Air Force 1 Mid shoes (Image via Nike)

The Nike Air Force 1 Mid recently received a ton of love. The buzz surrounding the mid-top basketball sneakers is at an all-time high with special NBHD releases like "Coconut Milk," "Team Gold," and the much awaited Off-White partnership.

The Nike Air Force 1's origins and development are highlighted on the Swoosh brand's official website, which reads:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF-1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the street and beyond. Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colourways, Air Force 1 became an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2,000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music and sneaker culture can't be denied.”

Take a look at the uppers of these sneakers (Image via Nike)

This Air Force 1 Mid sports a white leather upper that is predominately covered with sleek black reinforcements at the toe and lacing system, as well as heel badge.

The Swoosh appears to be painted in all-black, but in reality, it is embellished with a lightning-bolt-inspired pattern that we've already seen on Air Force 1 High and the Air More Uptempo.

Volt and hyper pink embellishments feature on the ankle strap as well as rubber outer sole units, respectively, to complete the show-stopping footwear. This dazzling aesthetic also extends to the tongue tag and insole.

Here's a look at the outsoles of the shoes (Image via Nike)

The newest Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Electric Swoosh" sneakers are expected to be released sometime this summer. Fans of Swoosh can register on Nike's website or the SNKRS app to get more updates on the stated sneakers.

The Nike Air Force 1 Mid silhouette will also arrive in the "Desert Ochre,” Split “Bred,” “Team Gold and Total Orange” colorways, alongside the "Electric Swoosh" variation. After their release, you can purchase these from Nike's online and physical stores, the SNKRS app, and a limited number of specialized retail stores. Stay tuned to Nike’s official web page for the launch details.

