Nike x Off-White Air Force 1 Mid "Pine Green" sneakers: Price, release date, and more explored

The Italian luxury fashion label Off-White is continuing its collaborative streak with the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike to launch a brand new makeover of the Air Force 1 Mid sneaker model. This dynamic duo is carrying the late-and-great Virgil Abloh's legacy forward.

The partners' latest project will mark their first release of 2023 after multiple releases in 2022 that were Air Force 1 Low makeovers. This includes "Light Green Spark," "Ghost Gray," and more.

The latest makeover to appear over the Air Force 1 Mid is "Pine Green," which represents the cactus plant and features spikes on the bottom. An official release date for the pair's launch hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, they will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on March 2, 2023.

Nike x Off-White Air Force 1 Mid Leather "Pine Green" sneakers feature spiked rubber outsoles

The fashion industry suffered a huge loss in 2021 as multi-hyphenate Virgil Abloh lost the battle with cancer. The architect-turned-designer, who was born in Illinois, reached the industry's pinnacle. Abloh even started working as a personal stylist for Kanye West and rose to the position of creative director of the fashion label Louis Vuitton.

In between these two drastic changes, the American designer founded his own fashion brand, Off-White. The label is among the most iconic in the current industry and has collaborated with Nike multiple times.

Virgil Abloh's dedication to his work is one of the reasons for multiple collaborations between the duo. Now, even after his death, Off-White continues to work with Nike and produce iconic pieces independently.

Virgil Abloh's creative mind and unique design techniques are evident in the upcoming "Pine Green" makeover. The upper of the sneakers come constructed out of tumbled leather, and most of the shoe is clad in a monochromatic green hue.

This color is retained by the eyestays, main laces, tongues, ankle collars, lockdown straps, and perforated upper. The Pine Green hue of the Nike x Off-White sneaker is disturbed by the pops of white color over the sneaker, including the secondary plain cotton laces and branding details.

The usual Nike tongue tag is replaced by the "AIR" lettering in a graffiti-inspired font swoosh logo on both the medial and lateral sides. The "OFF" lettering is embroidered upon the right profile of the sneaker and the white midsoles. Another hue is added into the mix with a usual orange plastic tab on the rear.

The look is finished off with the exposed air unit and spiked rubber outsoles in green. The Off-White x Air Force 1 Mid Leather "Pine Green" sneakers are slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on March 2, 2023, for a retail price of $185.

