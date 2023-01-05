Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Ghost Grey" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Off-white, the Virgil Abloh-founded brand, is expanding on its partnership with Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear behemoth, by giving the Air Force 1 Low a fresh makeover. The dynamic duo will be releasing a "Ghost Gray" colorway over the Air Force 1 Low sneakers, which follows the release of the "Light Green Spark" color scheme.

The latest makeover to appear over the Air Force 1 Low is believed to be a Paris, France exclusive and will be released as a raffle in Spring/Summer 2023 via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers. An official release date for the sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet.

More about the upcoming Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Ghost Grey" sneakers, which will be released exclusively in Paris, France

The upcoming Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Ghost Grey" sneakers will be released exclusively in Paris, France (Image via Sportskeeda)

The fashion industry suffered a huge loss when Virgil Abloh passed away in a battle with Cancer. In less than 20 years, the late architect-turned-designer from Illinois got to the pinnacle of the industry. He began working with Kanye West as a personal stylist before gradually rising to the position of creative director at one of the most prestigious luxury brands, Louis Vuitton.

During this time, the American designer has also started the iconic Off-White fashion label. Abloh's dedication to his work has resulted in multiple collaborations between his label, Off-White, and Nike. The duo's work has resulted in an archive of unreleased designs, most of which are dropping at a slow pace.

After the release of the "Light Green Spark" colorway alongside the Brooklyn Museum's "Figures of Speech" exhibition, another colorway of the sneaker will be launched, dubbed the "Ghost Gray." The colorway will serve to continue the MCA, Moma, and ICA.

The upper of the silhouette comes constructed out of leather material, with the tonal gray hue taking up most of the upper. The gray leather uppers contrast with the stitched-on metallic foil colors. The metallic silver foil is affixed upon the swoosh logos on both the medial and lateral sides.

The sneakers are marked with sarcastic lines from Off-White and Abloh's signature zip ties in white and monochrome gray. A zip-tie tag, "SHOELACES" text above the laces, a tongue tag that has been moved, exposed stitching, "Nike Air" embroidery at the back, and other details complete the raw construction shoe.

White laces and inner linings provide another color into the mix over the design, and lastly, the black Abloh zip-tie is added over the "AIR" quotations on the midsoles. The red tags that are highlighted on the bottom of the swoosh logos are the only variation from the sneakers' monochrome color schemes.

The shoe was first revealed in August by JF Grails, and is now the official source of information from Off-White site Canary Yellow's official Twitter handle. Canary Yellow was revealed on January 4, 2023, and gave confirmation about the release of Air Force 1 Low "Ghost Gray".

Canary Yellow added emojis to the retweet which signified Paris and France’s exclusive release. These sneakers are a sequel to previous city-specific renditions such as Brooklyn’s exclusive "Light Green Spark" and Chicago-exclusive "University Blue."

The collaborative "Ghost Gray" pair is rumored to release via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers exclusively in Paris in Spring/Summer 2023 at a retail price of $160.

Poll : 0 votes