Where to buy Nike Air More Uptempo “White Ocean Bliss” shoes? Price and more details explored 

Beaverton’s activewear company Nike is busy preparing its roster for next year, which will also witness an all-new Nike Air More Uptempo shoe. Their latest iteration, “White Ocean Bliss,” will be dressed in a White/Ocean Bliss-Blue Chill-Coconut Milk color scheme.

The upcoming “White Ocean Bliss” colorway of the Nike Air More Uptempo silhouette will be introduced in 2023. Although the confirmed release info is kept under wraps by the Swoosh label, these soft-toned sneakers will be offered with a price tag of $175 for each pair.

Fans of this silhouette will be able to buy them from Nike's online and offline stores, the SNKRS app, and a couple of other retail marketplaces.

Nike Air More Uptempo will arrive in “White Ocean Bliss” makeover for the coming year

Here's a detailed look at the Air More Uptempo White Ocean Bliss shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Wilson Smith, the renowned sneaker designer, was the brains behind the Nike Air More Uptempo's iconic design. These sneakers paved the way on basketball courts in the 90s and became a part of Smith's fame and Nike's legacy because of the large A-I-Rs on each side and the Air unit underfoot.

The Air More Uptempo has rapidly risen to the top of the Beaverton-based company's basketball shoe lineup over the past few months. Sneakerheads, particularly the ones new to the school, have been snatching up every release of this style, which is known for its hefty appearance and strong and harsh branding.

However, we can't blame them because upcoming colorblockings, such as the Nike Air More Uptempo "White Ocean Bliss," have a refreshing vibe. The previous months have already seen interesting colorways like "Quilted Wheat," "Animal Print," "Embossed," "Cargo Khaki," with the aforementioned launch being the latest addition to the already extensive catalog.

The Swoosh label defines the origins of the iconic Air Max as:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. In 1987, the Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking color combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

Here's a detailed look at the front tongue areas of the shoes (Image via Nike)

Crisp white leather makes up the complete outer of this shoe, which has a high-quality full leather construction similar to the original from '96. Here, both tumbled and sleek leather panels are perfectly combined to achieve the overall design. For a retro feel, stunning coconut milk shades are used on lace sets, pull tabs, and Air midsole.

Fans can't really write about this classic shoe without emphasizing the large "AIR" name that dominates the medial and lateral sidewalls and is integrated with a large jewel Swoosh above the heel counter. The easy yet eye-catching design is finished by painting it in ocean happiness and outlining it with a blue chill for further depth.

The Nike Air More Uptempo White Ocean Bliss will go on sale in Spring 2023. Those who are interested in copping this new “White Ocean Bliss” colorway can easily subscribe to the brand’s official web page for timely updates on the launch.

