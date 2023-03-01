Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Worn Blue” shoes: Price and more details explored 

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5, which was first designed as a long-distance running shoe, is still making waves in the world of jogging along sidewalks. Beginning in 2023, a number of men's and women's colorways debuted with a bang.

The most recent Doernbecher design featured singly hot neon yellow and red to contrast with the neutral-heavy tones. With this new "Worn Blue" design, Nike is prepared to slow things down, but don't anticipate this performance shoe to slow down. The entire shoe is wrapped up in a Worn Blue/Football Gray/Dutch Blue color palette.

In future weeks, the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 silhouette will premiere in its anticipated "Worn Blue" colorway and each pair of these brilliantly designed sneakers will have a retail price of $160.

Sneakerheads can buy them from Nike's physical and online stores, as well as a few of its authorized retail locations, with ease.

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Worn Blue” sneakers are detailed with gray accents all over

Here's a detailed view of the upcoming Zoom Vomero 5 Worn Blue shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

For those who don't know, Nike first debuted its Vomero lineup in 2006. Recognizing the popularity of the earlier iterations, the brand eventually prepared the fifth signature shoe in the Vomero roster in 2010. Due to its limited color options, this particular style has remained relatively unknown over time in the sneaker industry.

The silhouette is mentioned on the SNRKS app as:

“Carve a new lane for yourself in the Zoom Vomero 5—your go-to for complexity, depth and now, easy styling. The richly layered design includes textiles, synthetic suede and plastic accents that come together to make one of the coolest sneakers of the season.”

Take a closer look at the heel counters of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 is a shoe that Nike has openly expressed interest in for 2023. After a brief break during many joint A-COLD-WALL* launches, the extravagant footwear has already been unveiled in a number of subtle colorways this year.

The Zoom Vomero 5 is an appropriate choice for a time when businesses like New Balance are prospering with their runners because it aims to gain a larger market share demand for footwear that combines fashionable current looks with traits that borrow from the past.

The "Worn Blue" color scheme that the Zoom Vomero 5 is now available in appears to be significantly different from its previous dark toned ensembles.

Take a closer look at the breathable mesh toe tops of the shoes (Image via Nike)

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 comes in a combination of Worn Blue, Industrial Blue, and Football Gray. The exquisite upper design, which is made up of numerous layers of breathable mesh as well as synthetic material, is what gives the shoe its striking contrast.

The quarter topping and speed-stripes on the heel still have the reflective gray panels, and the toughened heel complements the toe with a deeper blue color.

Watch out for the upcoming Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Worn Blue" version, which is set to be released in the weeks ahead.

To obtain additional release date updates for the specified version, one may also register on the brand's official website or install the SNKRS app.

