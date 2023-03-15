DEAL x NSC x Puma sneaker collection: Everything we know so far 

Puma has gained a lot of momentum recently thanks to their successful collaborations with brands such as Square Enix's Final Fantasy franchise, Spongebob, and now Rihanna after a long break. These projects go beyond LaMelo Ball.

In addition to these collaborations, the German sportswear brand is traveling to the Far East to engage with Chinese businesses DEAL and NSC to develop tear-away uppers for a pair of Puma sneakers that are inspired by trade routes.

In April this year, the DEAL x NSC x Puma Collection will be made available only at DEAL shops. The partnering labels are presently keeping the retail pricing a secret. Fans and other curious shoppers can easily buy them in men's sizing options following their launch.

DEAL x NSC x Puma collection will offer their joint Suede and TRC Blaze sneakers

Take a closer look at the collaborative Suede sneakers (Image via DEAL)

Sneaker store DEAL, based in China, has assisted brands including Jeff Staple, PHANTACi, and NSC through a number of Reebok collaborations. They will once more collaborate with the latter for the storefront's upcoming initiative, paying homage to the Ancient Tea Horse Road with the Puma Suede and TRC Blaze.

DEAL enhances the renowned Suede and TRC Blaze while drawing references from the Old Tea Horse Road. The Suede's tear-away top is a direct nod to the caravan network that has traveled thousands of kilometers and carried tradeable products such as tea, spices, and other goods throughout China and into places like Tibet.

Here's another look at the Suede low-top sneakers (Image via DEAL)

A tannish-yellow canvas that takes up the majority of the upper surface is found above this design, which displays graphics of caravans as well as maps showing the route. The tongue tag has Chinese characters in addition to Puma branding, and the subtle laces mirror this color (although a black set is also supplied).

The Puma Formstrip and sock liner receive accented black hits, and hence the design is finished with a DEAL marking close to the heel and a creamy sole unit underneath.

Take a look at the TRC Blaze sneakers (Image via DEAL)

The TRC Blaze is made up of earthy-toned suede, leather, TPU, and canvas, with bright pops of red and green. Both the heel overlays and the mudguards are a dark brown color, with gilded Chinese characters on the former.

Additionally, the Ancient Tea Horse Road map is imprinted on the material around the base of the upper, and it is the same hue as the tongue and midfoot patch. Red laces running through green TPU eyelets contrast with the co-branded tongue labels and red sockliner/pull tab.

The white foam midsole featuring speckled paint accents and a red rubber outer sole unit completes the look of this joint TRC Blaze shoes.

Take a look at the heel counters of these sneakers (Image via DEAL)

Keep an eye out for the new DEAL x NSC x Puma Suede and TRC Blaze shoe lineup that is scheduled for the coming month. Stick around for the confirmed release date as well as the pricing details of these upcoming shoes.

In addition to this collab launch, the sportswear juggernaut is all set to welcome another joint sneaker lineup on March 17, 2023. Designed together with SpongeBob SquarePants, the brand’s iconic silhouettes like Suede, Slipstream, and RS-Slide are reimagined in playful ensembles for this collaborative sneaker and apparel launch.

