Reebok x Palace Club C Mid II Revenge sneaker pack: Release date, price, and more explored

Reebok, the Boston, Massachusetts-based sportswear giant, is collaborating with the London-based skate and style label Palace to launch a three-piece sneaker collection. The duo have reunited in 2023 for the first time to launch three makeovers upon the Cluc C Mid II Revenge sneaker model.

This is not the first time Reebok and Palace are collaborating; they previously connected in 2022 to launch a three-piece collection of Victory G sneaker collection. In 2021, they launched NPC makeovers, while in 2020, they launched Black Leather pumps.

The Reebok x Palace Club C Mid II Revenge collaborative sneaker pack were released via the official e-commerce site of Palace, and select retailers on February 24, 2023.

More about newly released Reebok x Palace Club C Mid II Revenge sneaker pack

Collaboration in the fashion world is a big trend in recent years. Now as we enter the first few months of 2023, the likes of streetwear giants like Palace and Supreme have been consistent in providing iconic collaborations. Palace, though, has been big on footwear collections and has worked with labels like Adidas, UGG, Junaya Watanabe and RIMOWA.

Now, the label is back with yet another collaboration alongside Reebok for a three-piece sneaker pack. For this collab, the duo has prepared three neutral and unique makeovers upon the Reebok x Palace Club C Mid II Revenge sneaker model. The makeovers on the three sneakers are timeless and classic and will come as an offering for Palace's Spring 2023 catalog.

All three Club C Mid II Revenge sneakers - which feature "Tan Brown," "Black Green," and "White Royal" colorways - come constructed out of all-leather material across the upper. All three sneakers feature similar branding details across the upper and contrasting hits on the various panels.

The first shoe "Tan Brown" shade with the entire upper clad in an earthy brown shade. Contrasting highlights of Mocha, aka Dark Brown, are there on the laces, inner linings, branding details, and outsoles.

The second shoe in the collection is "White Royal Blue." Most of the upper of the shoe is clad in white with the royal blue details added on the laces, liniing, outsoles and branding details. Lastly, the "BlacK Green" sneaker's base is clad in black with the pops of green placed in a similar manner like above.

The toeboxes of all three sneakers feature perforated details, while the rest of the upper is clad in tonal hits. The leather stripes featuring branding near the collar are clad in white and royal blue. Typically for Palace, multiple branding details are placed on the midfoot, laces, embossed motif on the heel and the outsoles branding.

A stark contrast is carried along the tongue lining and the sockliners. The look is finished off with the white midsoles and rubber outsoles, which feature the secondary shade of each shoe. The outsoles are mostly kept translucent to let the "PALACE" branding shine.

The collaborative Reebok x Palace Club C Mid II Revenge sneaker pack was released on the official e-commerce site and select stores of Palace on February 24, 2023 for $128 each.

