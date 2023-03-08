Puma Slipstream x SpongeBob sneakers: Price, release date, and more explored

Puma, the German sportswear giant, is reprising its partnership with the American animated comedy series SpongeBob SquarePants to launch a brand new makeover upon its Slipstream sneaker model. The makeover is inspired by the iconic titular cartoon character SpongeBob and comes clad in a yellow makeover.

The latest collaborative makeover with SpongeBob comes after the German label previously connected with the apparel label of Jeff Staple for a black makeover upon Slipstream.

The Slipstream "SpongeBob" sneakers are slated to be launched on March 17, 2023, via the official e-commerce site of Puma and select retailers such as Foot Locker US. They are expected to have a retail price of $80.

The upcoming Puma Slipstream x SpongeBob sneakers will be released in grade-school sizing

For those unaware, SpongeBob is the main character in the eponymous American animated comedy television series, which was created for Nickelodeon by marine science educator and animator Stephen Hillenburg. The episodes showcase the adventures of SpongeBob SquarePants and his aquatic friends in the underwater city of Bikini Bottom.

The animated series is the fifth-longest-running American animated series as it was piloted on television in 1997. Most recently, the series was renewed on March 24, 2022, for the fourteenth season.

The iconic cartoon character SpongeBob SquarePants has already made an appearance over multiple themed footwear models The most famous SpongeBob-themed footwear is the collaboration with Nike upon the Kyrie 5 sneaker model. Now, the character is dressing the Slipstream in grade-school sizing.

The official introduction for the shoe on the footwear label's site reads:

"Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? PUMA x SPONGEBOB! When you’re heading out to see friends – or go jellyfishing with SpongeBob and the gang – slip on these Slipstream sneakers."

Details of the Slipstream "Spongebob" sneakers (Image via Puma)

The sneaker model comes clad in a Lucent Yellow/Citronelle color scheme. The pair features the color palette of SpongeBob and the upper comes constructed out of leather, suede, terrycloth, and transparent TPU construction.

The tonal yellow hue is affixed upon the entire shoe, which also features circular embroidery in the same shade to mimic the holes found upon SpongeBob. The tongues of the sneakers are constructed out of terrycloth material to imitate the roughness of SpongeBob's appearance.

The sneakers also feature tonal yellow laces, with the Puma branding alongside a depiction of SpongeBob SquarePants on the tongue. A similar depiction is further added upon the heel tabs in a debossed pattern and on the co-branded insoles in a printed pattern.

The upper also comes with the Formstrip, which features an actual sponge behind the transparent TPU overlays on both lateral and medial sides. The look is finished off with white midsoles and brown rubber outsoles. The shoe is given a low-boot construct and the uppers are given anti-wrinkle properties with hydro overlays.

Other sneakers releasing alongside Slipstream "SpongeBob" sneakers (Image via Puma)

The Slipstream "Spongebob" sneakers are set to be released on March 17, 2023 via the official e-commerce site of the German label and select retailers like Foot Locker. The pair will be released exclusively in grade school sizes, which are recommended for kids between the ages of 8 and 16.

Alongside the Slipstream sneakers, the collection will further offer other pieces, including apparel, footwear, and accessories for both adults and kids.

