Puma x Dixie sneaker collection: Price, release date, and more explored

Puma has collaborated with American singer and social media influencer Dixie Jane to launch a limited-edition sneaker collection.

The duo recently dropped their collection on the official e-commerce site of Puma and select retailers, including Foot Locker and Champ Sports, on March 8, 2023.

The famed TikTok creator and singer has designed three unique sneaker makeovers for the limited-edition footwear collection. All three pairs feature unique color schemes, which are often associated with easter colors.

Puma x Dixie collaborative collection features RS-X, Defy, and Mayze sneaker models

The newly released Puma x Dixie collaborative collection features RS-X, Defy, and Mayze sneaker models (Image via Sportskeeda)

The German sportswear giant has collaborated with several artists this year already. The label plans to release more collaborative collections alongside Gen G, SpongeBob, Jeff Staple, and Final Fantasy XIV in March 2023 alongside the newly released collaboration with Dixie D'Amelio.

The latest collection features three classic sneaker models from Puma, i.e. RS-X, Defy, and Mayze. The official sportswear label's site introduces the collection:

"Designed in partnership with Dixie D’Amelio, this capsule collection features bespoke versions of RS-X, Defy, and Mayze that can take you from a day with friends to a night out. Silhouettes make a bold statement with authentic cobranding, Dixie’s signature cloud graphic, and “verified” easter eggs for superfans."

In an exclusive interview with People magazine, Dixie D'Amelio commented on her partnership and collection:

"I had so much fun selecting styles that aligned with what I personally gravitate towards in my own day-to-day fashion. I really wanted to highlight the versatility of these shoes by making selections that could go with anything in anyone's closet."

The collection features three pieces, including -

1) RS-X Women's sneakers, which will retail at a price of $120.

2) Mayze Women's sneakers, which will retail at a price of $100.

3) Defy Mid Women'z sneakers, which will retail at a price of $110.

The RS-X sneakers come clad in a "Light Sand / Taos Taupe" color scheme. The official site introduces the sneaker model:

"Inspired by Dixie's creativity in the studio, the PUMA x DIXIE take on the RS-X features sound watves at the Formstrip and a "verified" easter at the tongue. Its bold, disruptive upper sits atop a midsole featuring the comfiest RS technology."

The RS-X sneaker was specifically designed for Dixie's mom, as she confirmed in an interview with People.

The second shoe in the collection is Mayze, which is a personal favorite of Dixie herself. The sneakers come clad in a "Platinum Grey" color scheme. The official site introduces the sneaker:

"Step into the spotlight with PUMA x DIXIE Mayze. Ready for the stage and beyond, this take on the Mayze features a stacked sole and contrasting rubber tooling, plus tonal colors and "verified" easter eggs for superfans."

Lastly, the collection features Defy Mid sneaker, which also comes clad in a "Platinum Grey" color scheme. The shoe features two shades of platinum grey hue.

All three pieces feature the iconic Dixie's signature cloud graphic and "verified" easter egg graphic on the tongues.

The collection can now be availed on the official e-commerce site of Puma and select retailers.

