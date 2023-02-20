Staple x Puma Slipstream B sneakers: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored 

The German activewear company Puma has once again teamed up with Staple for their joint take on the former’s Puma Slipstream B silhouette.

The all-new Staple x Puma Slipstream B shoe is currently gearing up to make its debut on March 1, 2023. These shoes will be offered with a fixed price tag of $140 for a pair. Fans can easily buy them online, as well as at select retail shops of Puma and its partnering vendors.

Staple x Puma Slipstream B sneakers are covered in black hues with leather and textile makeup

For those who are unfamiliar, Jeff Staple's clothing line was launched in 1997. The comparatively small T-shirt company he started, gradually grew and became well-known in New York City. Nike collaborated with Jeff Staple to create a special commemorative sneaker that would represent New York in 2005 to expand the flourishing business.

A larger audience was introduced to Jeff's fashion company and sneaker culture with the creation and release of the Staple x Nike Dunk Pro Low SB "NYC Pigeon."

Staple is now an established name that embodies the tireless energy and hard work of New Yorkers. It serves as a representation of New York and as an idea for the vast array of clothing and collaborative products sold by the company all across the globe. Over the years, the fashion designer has also worked with many well-known brands such as Crocs, Nike, LG, Oakley, Netflix, and more.

Jeff Staple has previously introduced several other stylish sneakers in partnership with Puma. They have modified the well-known Puma Slipstream silhouette for the most recent addition.

The new Slipstream B silhouette is entirely dressed in Puma Black hues. The snakeskin textured leather panels are combined with matching black textiles on the uppers. The black tongue flaps are adorned with gray branding tags. These tongue flaps are topped with speckled black and white lace fasteners.

Furthermore, the black inner linings are paired with black insoles. These insoles are stamped with Staple’s pigeon logos. On the rear side, the black heel counters are embellished with the Puma logo on one shoe and the Staple pigeon emblem on the other. Finally, the black sole units wrap up the sneaker design.

The description of this upcoming collaborative Slipstream shoe on the shoe label’s official web page reads:

“The latest PUMA x STAPLE collaboration takes inspiration from Gidra, a California newspaper founded in 1969 to be a powerful Asian-American voice during the American civil rights movement.”

The description further continues:

“Pieces from the collection combine Jeff Staple’s trademark clean, thoughtful aesthetic, with bold colors and graphics honoring Asian-American history. This take on the Slipstream follows the theme, with dual black tones and a mat finish on the Formstrip.”

Mark your calendars for the upcoming Staple x Puma Slipstream B shoes that will kick off the March 2023 release for the shoe company. Customers interested in getting their hands on these all-black pairs should sign up on the brand’s official web page to receive timely alerts about their launch.

