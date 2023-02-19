Billie Eilish x Nike Air Alpha Force 1988 SP "Fire Red" shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

The Swoosh’s longtime collaborator and Grammy Awardee, Billie Eilish, is back with Nike Air Alpha Force 1988 “Fire Red” shoes. The latest Billie Eilish and Nike collab surfaced after their 2022 Air Force 1 sneaker lineup for both high and low-cut variants.

Billie Eilish x Nike Air Alpha Force 1988 SP "Fire Red" is scheduled to go on sale through Nike and its SNKRS app and at select online and physical retailers in the summer of 2023. These sneakers are anticipated to have a selling price of $130 per pair.

Billie Eilish x Nike Alpha Force 1988 SP "Fire Red" will feature a white base with black accents all over

A detailed look at the upcoming collab shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Jordan decided to replace his iconic Air Jordan 2 shoe with The Air Alpha Force on January 30, 1988. The silhouette's name, AAF88, is also listed along with its debut year.

Between the low-cut Air Jordan 2 and Air Jordan 3, which Michael Jordan will debut only a week later at the Dunk Contest and All-Star Game in Chicago, the Air Alpha Force served as a transitional piece. MJ lit up Chicago that weekend, taking home MVP awards for both the Dunk Contest and the All-Star Game.

The Air Revolution, also a Hatfield creation, was Nike's top technological basketball sneaker at the time of the game. Despite the lack of an "actual" accompanying low-cut profile, the Air Alpha Force heavily borrows from Hatfield's Air Revolution design.

This suggests that his hand was somewhat involved in the making of the Air Alpha Force. One could infer that Hatfield's influence over the Air Alpha Force was what ultimately led MJ to decide to stay with Nike. Or possibly during that specific game, MJ's feet required more or less forefoot support.

However, there are too many in the vault for Swoosh to bring back to life. Nike has always leaned into its heritage footwear designs because some of its most highly regarded sneakers are from decades past. Nike Air Alpha Force is one of the very few non-Jordan shoes MJ wore in the NBA. It is a style that is about to make its comeback after spending years out of the spotlight.

A closer look at the toe tops of the shoes (Image via Instagram/@prvt.selection)

A second OG-like iteration associated with pop singer Billie Eilish has surfaced and has already been seen in one of its original colorways.

The Billie Eilish version of the AAF88 has a distinct color scheme and a nearly identical design to the AAF88 that was previously described. Yet, these two sneakers seem remarkably similar at first glance. While red accents are added to the eyelets, Swoosh, and collar, the perforated leather characteristics of the toe box and collar are still intact, as is the black lockdown strap with the Nike logo.

The silhouette's name is boldly labeled on the tongue flap, but the only other place we can see Billie marking is on the insole, where Eilish and The Swoosh have united on the logo.

The remainder of the model is covered in white leather with subtle stitching, and the white, fire red, and neutral gray rubber midsole and outsole complete the look.

Keep an eye out for the rumored Billie Eilish x Nike Air Alpha Force “Fire Red” shoes that are expected in the next few weeks. Sign up on the shoe label’s official web page or get the SNKRS app for timely updates.

