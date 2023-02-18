Nike Cosmic Unity 2 "Sisterhood" shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored 

The Nike Cosmic Unity 2 is a basketball silhouette that the label has paid particular attention to. While iconic models like the Air Jordan 1 and Dunks are the face of Nike's basketball sub-label, individuals looking for a futuristic design may prefer the Cosmic Unity 2.

For the latest addition, the Swoosh will release a "Sisterhood" edition of the silhouette. The design will don a Coconut Milk/Team Red-Summit White-University Red-Night Maroon-Metallic Gold Star color palette.

The new "Sisterhood" colorway of the Nike Cosmic Unity 2 silhouette is anticipated to hit the shelves on February 23, 2023. These shoes are marked with a retail price label of $160 for each pair. If you're interested in getting your hands on them, you can visit Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of its affiliated sellers.

Nike Cosmic Unity 2 "Sisterhood" colorway will be dressed in maroon and white overlays

Here's a detailed look at the sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

One of Nike's most undervalued basketball models is undoubtedly the Cosmic Unity 2. All components and details have been improved in the follow-up to the critically acclaimed 2021 feature Cosmic Unity. This season, we looked at the "Smells Like Team Spirit" and are now taking a look at the Nike Cosmic Unity 2 "Sisterhood."

The description of these new basketball sneakers on the shoe label's website reads,

“Celebrate the love and joy of the game with the Nike Cosmic Unity 2. Made with at least 20% recycled content by weight, it provides enhanced responsiveness and support. This shoe will help keep you fresh and secure without overloading it with extra ounces, so that you can focus on locking down the perimeter defensively or starting the fast break after a rebound.”

Take a closer look at the laterals of the shoes (Image via Finishline)

The Cosmic Unity 2 dons a multi-material fabrication, with the top half clothed in a pure white mesh emblazoned with a sequence of shapes as well as grooves and the bottom half adopting a coconut milk knit with recycled content for a more environmentally responsible approach.

The composition of the sneakers is further underlined by Nike,

“New material in the upper balances stability and containment. A full-length Air Zoom Strobel with foam in the midsole provides the energy return you need to play extended minutes. It gives your feet more access to the benefits of the pillowy, underfoot cushioning for all-game comfort.”

The upper features red highlights and the University Red Swoosh is finely sculpted with a moon surface pattern across the medial and lateral side panels.

Here's a detailed view of the tongue areas (Image via Nike)

The tongues are adorned with metallic gold badges featuring basketball, Nike's "Just Do It" catchphrase and the Roman numerals for "2023." Underfoot, the Air Strobel midsole is soaked in a milky tone for a retro impression.

Players can glide off the ball to find the space required to make deep shots with the support of a thin, sturdy rubber outsole that offers on-court traction. It is intended to hold players in check when attempting to shrug off the defense by helping to control rapid shifts in movement.

Set your reminders for the new Nike Cosmic Unity 2 variant that will be available in the next few days. To receive instant updates as soon as they arrive, sign up on Swoosh's main website.

