Nike Air Jordan 2 Low “Bred” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

The Swoosh’s Jordan Brand is getting ready to rock the sneaker world with a brand new iteration of the Air Jordan 2 signature shoe. The new colorway is wrapped in a typical Bred palette that perfectly blends black and red hues.

The upcoming Air Jordan 2 Low “Bred” colorway is set to debut this Christmas season. Although the exact launch dates are not yet disclosed, these low-tops will be offered with a retail price label of $150 for each pair.

Jordanheads and other curious buyers will be able to purchase these sneakers online and offline outlets like Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other partnering retail shops.

Nike Air Jordan 2 Low will arrive in classic Bred makeup with a gray sole unit.

Here's a closer look at the arriving AJ 2 Low Bred shoes mockup (Image via Instagram/@zneakerheadz)

The unique feat of having the fewest original colorblocking in Air Jordan history belongs to Air Jordan 2. So far, the AJ 2 has been released in two colorways—white/black/red and white/red/grey—on the Mid and Low, respectively. Therefore, Nike must reconsider its strategy if it wants to keep Jordan interested in its products.

The Air Jordan 2 has developed quite a following among sneakerheads despite not being among the top heap of Jordan's personal favorites. Over the past couple of months, the 1987 design has frequently been offered as a component of Jordan Brand's current Retro collection.

Air Jordan 2 has started its in-line phase with various hues and styles on the docket for 2023 after re-launching its collaborative colorways with Off-White and international stores like Titan of the Philippines and Two 18 of Detroit.

小言 @ko_go_to The Air Jordan 2 Low “Black/Fire Red” is a brand new colorway giving off “Bred” vibes that will be releasing during Holiday 2023.＞＞



Air Jordan 2 Low “Black/Fire Red”

Color: Black/Fire Red-Cement Grey

Style Code: DV9956-006

Release Date: Holiday 2023

Price: $150



On Jordan Brand's official web page, the following points out the origins and development of the Air Jordan 2 shoe:

“With the introduction of the Air Jordan II comes a new era in footwear. On the heels of Michael Jordan's masterful entry into the game, and with calculated precision, the AJ Il laid the visionary foundation for a long and prosperous footwear dynasty.”

It goes on:

“Made in Italy, with faux lizard skin, sleek lines and no swoosh, the shoe was an elegant design that added sophistication to MJ's soaring style.”

Not long ago, popular Nike and Jordan Brand insiders, ZSneakerheadz and Sneaker Files, shared a mockup image of the new "Bred" colorway. Black, Fire Red, and Cement Gray—a flawless and risk-free combination of colors—are used in this mainstream arrangement. This mockup depicts an almost all black top with Fire Red highlights and a gray outer sole unit—a colorway that might have been present in the past.

Keep an eye out for the Air Jordan 2 Low "Bred" release during the 2023 holiday season. To receive notifications when these sneakers go on sale, you can easily sign up on the brand's official website or even download their SNKRS app.

The next few months of 2023 will also see worldwide launches of "UNC," "Look Up In The Air," "Responsibility," "Sky Orange," "Craft," and other colorways, in addition to the variations mentioned above. Stay tuned to Nike's online webpage or install the SNKRS app to learn when these AJ2 will go on sale if you want to add a new pair to your collection.

