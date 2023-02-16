Crocs All Terrain Atlas clogs: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Crocs, a well-known footwear brand based in Colorado, has released its new All Terrain Atlas clogs. The new designs are introduced in two classic colorways, white and black.

The recently released All Terrain Atlas is conveniently available from a few affiliated retail locations and the Crocs online store. These foam clogs are priced at $84.99 per pair.

They are offered in sizes for both men and women. They are being sold in US sizes, while the men’s sizing options vary from 4 to 13, and the women’s sizes range from 6 to 12.

Take another look at the two colorways of the footwear pieces (Image via Sportskeeda)

With its most recent All Terrain Atlas model, the footwear label goes into full gorp-core, offering molded, closed-heel footwear for the first time. These pairs, which undoubtedly borrow design elements from Salehe Bembury's Crocs Pollex Clog, have wavy tread patterns that are motivated by the geography of the Rocky Mountains.

The description of these new All Terrain Atlas clog designs on the brand’s website read:

“Adventure and style know no bounds with the All-Terrain Atlas. A first for Crocs, this collection features a fully molded, closed-heel shoe with all the comfort that we’re famous for. A full rubber, maximum traction Crocs MTN outsole highlights the Atlas’ Colorado roots, with a tread pattern inspired by the topography of the Rocky Mountains.”

A detailed view at the uppers and heel counters of the white colorway of the clogs (Image via Sportskeeda)

The design of the foam clogs is further highlighted as:

“A nylon webbed cross-strap with a magnetic pull release closure inspired by camping and climbing hardware allows for adjustability along the vamp so you can perfect a good fit even more. Reach new heights and find new adventures in the All-Terrain Atlas Collection.”

New and innovative MTN outer sole units are employed for the bottoms, as well as an adjustable nylon webbed cross-strap that spans the vamp and is fastened with a climbing-inspired magnetic pull-release mechanism.

Although there are several perforations throughout the silhouette, there are noticeably no circular perforations on the toe box part where Crocs' Jibbitz would traditionally be affixed.

Take a closer look at the heel counters and the uppers of the black variant (Image via Sportskeeda)

The new in-line product, which debuted shortly after the street style-focused Crocs Echo design, fills a new void for individuals seeking more serious performances in addition to the simple slip-on design.

Don't pass up the opportunity to get the recently released All Terrain Atlas foam clogs, which are presently on sale. On the company's official footwear website, you can quickly sign up to receive information about upcoming launches.

In addition to the aforementioned designs, the label also joined forces with the creators of the popular video game Minecraft. Under their collaborative lineup, the duo gave the Classic Clogs and Classic Sandal a video game-inspired makeover. The catalog is expected to take place on February 16, 2023. The three-piece collection is scheduled to be available online and in the footwear manufacturer's offline stores.

