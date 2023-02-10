Minecraft x Crocs Classic Clog: Where to buy, release date, and more details explored 

The makers of the popular video game Minecraft, Mojang Studios, have revealed a new collaboration with Crocs. The pair have reinterpreted the famed footwear company's trademark foam clogs and slippers.

On February 16, 2023, Crocs online and in-stores will begin selling the Minecraft x Crocs Classic Clog. We'll have men's sizes available for these foam clogs. Collaborative labels have thus far refused to reveal the retail cost of these footwear pieces.

Gamers and other curious buyers can even participate in the ongoing draw to get early access. You can buy them in both adult and kid sizing options.

Minecraft x Crocs partnered for a grass-block-covered Classic Clog and playful jibbitz

A detailed look at the upcoming themed classic clog (Image via Sportskeeda)

Minecraft has had a significant impact on the gaming industry over the past ten years or more. In addition to devoting hours to their realms and having unique experiences, gamers are also planning on joining the merch for the game in real life as a result of the game breaking sales records, appearing on every gaming platform (and mobile device), and regaining popularity.

Numerous companies have collaborated with Minecraft, including Burberry, Lacoste, and APPE, who have both given apparel for real life and had their brands appear in games.

A detailed view at the arriving footwear designs (Image via Crocs)

Given that Minecraft is one of the most popular video games ever, it makes sense for businesses to want to establish a connection with the digital block builder.

The Minecraft Creator Series Camp Enderwood DLC map was recently released by Mattel, who collaborated with Mojang on the complex figures' physical toy line.

In 2022, Puma released a sizeable range of shoes with this theme. Now it appears that Crocs, the company that popularized the foam-based slip-on, is trying to bring Minecraft to life with a new Classic Clog collaboration.

The Minecraft theme is enhanced, as with earlier Crocs partnerships, with an all-over pattern on the foam top and the addition of Jibbitz. The normal perforation and structure of a standard Classic Clog are maintained, despite the addition of grass bricks, mushrooms, tall grass, and flowers to simulate the mountainous terrain of Minecraft.

Jibbitz features creeper faces at the end of the black "sports mode" strap, and chest blocks, diamond ore, pigs, skeletons, and zombies on fire. At the rear of the strap, a large "Minecraft" typography features the game's famous stone-like appearance. The underside rubber outer sole unit and the interior are black.

A closer look at the collab's classic sandal (Image via Minecraft)

Comparable green and black tones can also be seen painted on the Classic Sandal. These sandals' fronts are decorated with the branding jibbitz of partnering brands.

Set your reminders for the new Minecraft-themed foam clogs. Stick around for confirmed price information on these sandals.

The game will also receive a pair of virtual shoes in addition to the real-life release. Players can equip their characters with joint clogs, which have the famous front holes and an adjustable strap. The footwear will be ideal for gamers who want to take a stroll in Minecraft's expansive universe. The footwear will be added to gamers' closets without charge on the same day that the collaboration clogs go on sale.

