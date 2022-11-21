5 Best Crocs pop-culture collabs

Crocs has always played a substantial role when it comes to significant milestones in the footwear industry. The label celebrated 20 years of fashion industry dominance this year. Their journey began in 2000 as a footwear invention for health purposes and quickly brought about a major cultural shift.

Clogs are the ideal combination of comfort and style. They are simple to put on and come in a variety of designs and colorways. Considering the popularity of foam clogs, many pop-culture celebrities have also collaborated with Crocs to release some unique silhouettes.

Here is a list of the five best Crocs pop-culture collabs that every clog enthusiast would love to add to their shelves.

Post Malone and four other Crocs pop-culture collabs to add to your wishlist

1) Jimmy Kimmel

In honor of the collaboration, a charitable donation will be made to benefit Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Now that's a spicy classic!The limited-edition Jimmy Kimmel X Crocs Classic Clog is baked fresh and live now on the Crocs app. Join the pizza party!In honor of the collaboration, a charitable donation will be made to benefit Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Now that's a spicy classic! 🍕 The limited-edition Jimmy Kimmel X Crocs Classic Clog is baked fresh and live now on the Crocs app. Join the pizza party! In honor of the collaboration, a charitable donation will be made to benefit Children's Hospital Los Angeles. https://t.co/A4yZhDgvCI

We can't talk about pop culture without mentioning Jimmy Kimmel. The American television personality has become a cultural icon for inviting a slew of celebrities to his show and interviewing them in a lighthearted, unconventional manner.

Crocs collaborated with Jimmy Kimmel on a pizza-themed iconic clog. The dynamic duo partnered for classic footwear motivated by the well-known and delectable New York slice. The upper portion of the collaborative clog is colored to resemble a slice of pizza.

Jimmy Kimmel debuted the clogs on his live show on October 4, 2022, to raise funds for a Hospital for Children in Los Angeles. The shoes were officially released on October 5, with a price tag of $70.

2) Saweetie

Diamonte Quiava Valentin Harper, an American rapper also known as Saweetie, reconnected with Crocs for yet another collaboration after the success of their 2021 Hidden Valley Ranch collection.

In 2018, Saweetie's debut single, Icy Grl, marked a watershed moment in her rap career. Later, she went on to sign with many Artistry Worldwide Records. Saweetie's 2022 collaboration with the Colorado footwear behemoth honored the song that boosted her to fame.

The collab featured Iconic Cozy sandals in Taffy Pink, while the Classic clog was colored in the Pure Water hue. Both went on sale for $54.99 and $49.99 in June 2022 on the label's official e-commerce site.

3) Karol G

On the occasion of her birthday in February this year, iconic Colombian singer Karol G joined hands with Crocs for the launch of the Karol G Classic Crog and the Karol G Mega Crush.

The new clogs collection included a red version of the label's Classic Crog, which was given a grunge makeover. It was adorned with barbed wire accents.

Like the first pair in the collaboration, the style has a foam upper and a red colorway. In addition, Karol G incorporated black hearts and charms in pink, white, as well as plush red into this iteration of the clog, giving it a perfect look for Valentine's Day.

The pair, priced at $110, went on sale at different retail stores around Valentine's Day, 2022.

4) Diplo

The Diplo x Crocs collaboration is daring and adventurous. The DJ first released a set of two-strap yellow sandals embellished with custom glow-in-the-dark Jibbitz charms.

Additionally, his spin on the classic clog was eye-catching because it featured psychedelic swirls of pink, yellow and blue and a few wild 3D glow-in-the-dark mushroom jibbitz embellishments. The limited edition collab went on sale on the label's official website for $49.

5) Post Malone

Austin Richard Post, also known as Post Malone, joined hands with Crocs in 2021. This Post Malone x Crocs collaboration follows 2020's black and blue camouflage colourway that transitioned into a more appealing look through a chunky sole, adjustable velcro strap and drawcord.

Post Malone tailored the Duet Max Clog design with lanyard clips, branded bolts, and backstraps, adhering to a similar functional concept.

The classic clog arrived in 2021 in two colourways, pink and black, retailing for $295 and $132 at the label's official e-site.

The clogs are as timeless as any other classic sneakers and are not going anywhere. What makes them more appealing to clog lovers are fascinating pop-culture collaborations, and the pairs mentioned above are perfect examples of such collabs.

