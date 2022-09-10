Post Malone announces 2022 official tour after parties: Dates, tickets, where to buy and more

American rapper and singer Post Malone has announced a series of official tour after-parties following his Twelve Carat Tour with his manager and entrepreneur, Dre London. The parties will be hosted by Don Londrés. They will take place over 20 nights and feature cities across North America, including Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York, Nashville, Austin, and Los Angeles, among other cities.

Guests attending the Post Malone after-parties must be over 21 years of age to attend the parties. Attendees in Canada are required to be over 19 years of age. Tickets are available via Live Nation.

Don Londres Presents The Post Malone After Party Tour Dates

Sept 11 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

Sept 14 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Sept 15 – Milwaukee, WI – Potawatomi Club

Sept 20 – Toronto, ON – Private Event

Sept 23 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

Sept 24 – Boston, MA – The Grand

Sept 28 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

Oct 4 – Washington, DC – Soundcheck

Oct 12 – New York, NY – The Gramercy Theatre

Oct 13 – New York, NY –The Gramercy Theatre

Oct 16 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

Oct 18 – Atlanta, GA – District Atlanta

Oct 21 – Dallas, TX – HOB – Dallas Foundation Room

Oct 22 – Austin, TX – Don Londres x HWood Official F1 Party

Oct 25 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Oct 30 – Denver, CO – Summit

Nov 1 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Nov 06 – Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club

Nov 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Poppy

Nov 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Delilah

Earlier this year, the artist announced his Twelve Carat Tour in support of the album Twelve Carat Toothache. It is scheduled to commence in Omaha, Nebraska, on September 10 after which he will head to Toronto on September 20 and Vancouver on November 6. The tour spans across 33 cities and will feature a special guest, Roddy Rich.

Post Malone's recent work

Post Malone recently released his fourth full-length album, Twelve Carat Toothache, via Mercury Records/Republic Records. The record boasts star artists including Doja Cat, The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Fleet Foxes, Gunna, and The Kid Laroi. Malone has also collaborated with producers and co-writers Louis Bell, Billy Walsh, Andrew Watt, and Omer Fedi, among others.

The artist has also shared a music video for his song I Like You (A Happier Song) (Even More), which features Doja Cat. The song has garnered over 222 million streams on Spotify.

Last month, streaming service Amazon, in collaboration with Freevee, released a documentary titled Runaway.

The official synopsis of the documentary reads:

“In September 2019, one of the most influential artists of his generation embarked on a 37-date tour in North America."

The synopsis continues:

"Filmed before Covid-19 ground the world to a halt, the film reveals exclusive and unforgettable backstage access, live performances, intimate interviews and peels back the curtain of Post Malone’s world, taking viewers into the heart of this legendary tour.”

The artist released the trailer of the film at the end of July. Speaking about the documentary, he said:

“Sometimes I feel like I’m not a real person. I’m a goofy kid, I like to have fun, but it’s awesome that people still want to hear what’s next…the evolution. I make this music for everybody else, but everybody gives the same feeling back.”

Presented by Vice-owned Pulse Films, Post Malone: Runaway is directed by Hector Dockrill and written and produced by Sam Bridger and Casey Engelhardt.

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta